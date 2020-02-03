Super Bowl LIV: Patrick Mahomes' kneel downs at end of game result in bad beat for bettors

The Super Bowl is one of the most heavily betted sporting event of the year. People wager on the point spread to the numerous amount of prop bets, which range from the coin toss to how long the national anthem will take to sing. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one player that many bet on to have a ton of success, specifically running the football.

Many bettors placed wagers on Mahomes' rushing total, which was between 29.5 and 33.5 yards depending on what sportsbook you were looking at. In that case, many took the over due to Mahomes' ability to extend plays and run the ball when his receivers can't get open.

Mahomes had 44 rushing yards heading into the Chiefs final series,when they just had to run out the clock. However, the Chiefs quarterback kneeled the ball down three consecutive times and his total went down to 29 rushing yards, which turned into a bad beat for many fans.

More money was bet on Patrick Mahomes' rushing yards than on any other prop @WilliamHillUS books. It opened 29.5 and was bet up to 36.5.



Mahomes had 44 yards rushing before final drive, in which he lost 15 yards on kneel-downs to finish with 29 yards. — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) February 3, 2020

On those three separate kneel downs, Mahomes lost -5 yards, -3 yards, and -7 yards. On the final play on fourth down, Mahomes just chucked the ball deep in an effort to run out the clock.

It was seen as such an enticing bet that at William Hill sportsbook, Mahomes' rushing yard total was the most popular prop. Ouch.

Bad beats are a common theme when it comes to sports betting. Late garbage time touchdowns often cause bettors to lose a bet based on the point spread, but to lose on three kneel downs is just brutal.