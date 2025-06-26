A protestor connected to disrupting the Super Bowl LIX halftime show in February has been arrested nearly five months later. Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, 41, of New Orleans was arrested Thursday by Louisiana State Police and faces charges of resisting an officer and disturbing the peace by interrupting a lawful assembly. Police said Nantambu turned himself in with help from his attorney after a warrant was issued through Orleans Parish Criminal District Court.

In an unrelated incident, Nantambu is listed as the victim of a May 17 shooting outside a celebrity boxing event in Miami. Authorities allege that former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown fired two shots at Nantambu after seizing a handgun from a security guard. One of the bullets reportedly grazed Nantambu's neck. Brown now faces an attempted murder charge in connection with the shooting.

Nantambu was part of the 400-member on-field cast for rapper Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance at the Superdome. During the show, Nantambu was seen holding a flag that appeared to combine the designs of Sudan and Palestine while he ran across the field for several minutes. Security finally intervened, realizing the act was not part of the planned production, and dragged him off the field.

New Orleans police initially said the Monday after the Super Bowl that the then-unidentified Nantambu would not face charges for the protest. However, Troop NOLA -- a specialized Louisiana State Police unit focused on public safety in the city -- later opened an investigation into the incident:

The preliminary investigation revealed that during the halftime performance, a performer deviated from his assigned role, retrieved a Sudanese flag bearing the message "Sudan and Free Gaza," and disrupted the halftime show by running across the field with the flag. Security and law enforcement personnel on site quickly recognized the unauthorized action and apprehended the performer after he refused to comply with their commands to stop. Through investigative means, Troopers identified the performer as Nantambu and confirmed he was hired as an extra performer during the halftime show. In coordination with the National Football League, Troopers learned that Nantambu had permission to be on the field during the performance, but did not have permission to demonstrate as he did.

Security at the Super Bowl is always tight, but it was especially heightened this year with President Donald Trump in attendance. The Department of Homeland Security and Louisiana State Police were among the agencies responsible for securing the event, which took place just over a month after a terrorist attack on New Year's Eve in downtown New Orleans left 15 dead, including the perpetrator, and 57 others injured.