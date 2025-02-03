All eyes will be on the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans when the Kansas City Chiefs try to win their third straight world championship against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59. The Chiefs are favored by 1.5 points and the over/under is 49 in the latest 2025 Super Bowl odds. The Chiefs are -127 money-line favorites, while the Eagles are +107 underdogs. The Chiefs and Eagles played in Super Bowl LVII in 2023, with Kansas City winning, 38-35, in a thriller. Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP in that game after throwing for 182 yards and three touchdowns, one of which went to tight end Travis Kelce. Most of the core players from both teams will be back for Super Bowl 59, but the Eagles have since added All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley. Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith sat out practice last Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday due to a hamstring injury.

The 2025 Super Bowl kickoff in New Orleans is at 6:30 p.m. ET. Will Barkley be the difference-maker Philadelphia needs to dethrone the Chiefs, or will Mahomes and Kelce lead Kansas City to its third consecutive Super Bowl title? SportsLine's team of experts have teamed up to give you the NFL betting advice and NFL score predictions needed to make the best 2025 Super Bowl picks possible.

SportsLine's NFL experts teamed up to give members the exact score projections for the Big Game. Their team of experts includes Mike Tierney (61-39-3 NFL ATS this season) and Jimmie Kaylor (35-24-4 NFL ATS this season). Tierney has red-hot going 61-39-3 against the spread, returning $1,787 for $100 bettors on NFL ATS picks, while Kaylor is 35-24-4 against the spread and 16-9 on over/under picks, returning $1,377.50 for $100 bettors.

Now, SportsLine's NFL experts have analyzed the 2025 Super Bowl odds and locked in their final score projections for Chiefs vs. Eagles. You can see the exact score projections only at SportsLine.

Top Super Bowl 59 predictions

One of the Super Bowl score projections is from Mike Tierney, who is 61-39-3 (+1787) on NFL against the spread picks this season. Tierney is backing the Eagles to beat the Chiefs, 30-20, in a dominant performance. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII in 2023, and went 12-0 during the regular season and postseason in one-score games. Nonetheless, Tierney expects Kansas City's luck to run out in New Orleans.

"Give me the side with the superior defense, offensive line and rushing attack. K.C. might have the better quarterback, but the Eagles require less of Jalen Hurts, allowing him to thrive without as many highlight-reel plays as Patrick Mahomes compiles. The two-week break allows Hurts to recover from various ailments. Underdogs have won six of the last 10 Super Bowls outright while covering in 12 of the last 17. The Chiefs, less talented than in the previous two championship years, have cut it close with a dozen one-score wins this season. Their extended good fortune is about to run dry," Tierney told SportsLine. See the rest of the experts' Super Bowl score projections here.

How to get Super Bowl LIX picks, score projections

SportsLine's team of experts have locked in their exact score projections for the 2025 Super Bowl. They include riding a trend that's hitting at a 100% clip and another based on one team "winning the line of scrimmage." You can only see seven experts' Eagles vs. Chiefs score prediction for Super Bowl 59 at SportsLine.

So which NFL picks can you make with confidence, which trend hits 100% of the time, and which team will "win the line of scrimmage"? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see exact NFL score projections for the Big Game, all from a team of profitable NFL experts, and find out.

2025 Super Bowl odds, spreads, lines, schedule

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Sunday, Feb. 9

2025 Super Bowl

Chiefs (-1.5, 49) vs. Eagles

6:30 p.m. ET on FOX