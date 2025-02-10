NEW ORLEANS -- The Philadelphia Eagles pulled off one of the most dominant defensive performances in Super Bowl history during their 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The Eagles were so good that they suddenly started looking like the 1985 Chicago Bears.

Let's take a look at how the Eagles matched the Bears in the Super Bowl record book.

Eagles match the 1985 Bears. The Eagles finished the season with a top-two rushing offense and a top-two total defense, which made them the first team since the 1985 Bears to rank that high in each of those categories AND win the Super Bowl.

Eagles match the 1985 Bears, Part II. The Eagles held the Chiefs to just 23 yards in the first half, which was the second-lowest first half total in Super Bowl history. The only lower total came in Super Bowl XX when the Patriots were held to -19 (yes, that's a negative sign) in the first half in a 46-10 loss to the Bears.

DeJean matches the 1985 Bears. Cooper DeJean had an impressive pick six in the game, making him just the second rookie in Super Bowl history to record a pick six. The only other time it happened came when Chicago's Reggie Phillips did it for, yup, the 1985 Bears in Super Bowl XX. DeJean also became the first player to score a touchdown on his birthday in the Super Bowl.

We've got 11 more interesting stats from the Super Bowl that our research department sent along, so let's check them out.

Saquon Barkley makes NFL history. The Eagles running back needed just 30 yards to break Terrell Davis' record for most rushing yards in a season, including playoff games, and he got it. Barkley finished with 57 hard-earned yards, which gives him 2,504 on the year. Barkely smashed Davis' record of 2,476, which was set in 1998. The Eagles also became the first team since the 1998 Broncos to win a Super Bowl with the NFL's leading rusher. Eagles run to the title. Including playoff games, the Eagles actually had more rushing yards (3,866) than passing yards (3,820) on the season, making them the first team since the 1975 Steelers to pull off that feat in a Super Bowl-winning season. Eagles' historical domination. At one point in the game, the Eagles were leading 40-6 and that 34-point lead was the fifth-largest lead that any team has ever held in Super Bowl history. It was also the largest lead any team has held since the Seahawks led the Broncos 36-0 in Super Bowl XLVIII. Dominant defense. The Eagles were the sixth team in Super Bowl history that didn't blitz a single time in the Super Bowl and with Philly's win, those teams have now gone 6-0. If you're not blitzing, that usually means your front four is generating a lot of pressure, and that was the case for Philadelphia in Super Bowl LIX. Hurts sets QB rushing record. The Eagles QB rushed for 72 yards, which is the most in Super Bowl history for a quarterback. The crazy thing is that he broke his own record that he had set just two years ago when he ran for 70 yards in Philly's 38-35 Super Bowl LVII loss to the Chiefs. DeVonta Smith joins exclusive list. The Eagles receiver became just the fourth player ever to win a Super Bowl, a Heisman and college national title. Smith joins Charles Woodsen, Marcus Allen and Tony Dorsett, which is a pretty solid list to be joining. Eagles make history. The Eagles became just the second team since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to win the Super Bowl in a season where they had the league's leading rusher and the No. 1 total defense. They joined the 1992 Cowboys, who are the only other team to pull off that feat. Eagles' high-flying offense. The Eagles scored 95 points in the Super Bowl and NFC title game combined, which is the most points that any team has ever scored in those two games combined in a single season. The old record was held by the 1989 49ers, who scored 85 points in those two games. Three-peat goes down in flames. The Chiefs were the ninth back-to-back Super Bowl winner to go for a three-peat and although they got further than any other team, they ended up losing, which makes it feel like we're probably never going to see a three-peat. Curse of the final unbeaten teams continue. For the 18th straight year, the final unbeaten team during the regular season did NOT win the Super Bowl. The last unbeaten team to to pull that off was the 2006 Colts. Since 2007, the final unbeaten team has made the Super Bowl nine times and they've gone 0-9 in those games. The Chiefs were the final unbeaten team in 2024. Xavier Worthy breaks two rookie receiving record. Worthy finished with 157 receiving yards and two touchdowns, breaking the record for a rookie in both categories. Worthy was so good that he became the first rookie in NFL history to have at least 150 yards and two touchdowns in ANY playoff game, not just the Super Bowl.

