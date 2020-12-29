We still have one more week to go before the NFL playoff bracket is solidified, but that doesn't mean we can't start looking ahead at our Super Bowl LV picks. Teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and maybe even Buffalo Bills are going to be fan favorites, but do these teams really give you the best bang for your buck?

In the coming weeks, we are going to spend plenty of time breaking down the best teams in the league and also making our Super Bowl picks, but maybe it's time we take a look at some candidates that present great value before seeding is established.

SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh ran all 18 NFL teams with a chance at the postseason through his simulation, and compared the simulation results with the NFL odds provided by William Hill Sportsbook. For example, the Chiefs are listed at +170 (37 percent chance) to win the Super Bowl. Oh has them winning the Super Bowl just 28.15 percent of the time in his simulations, however, so that's not exactly a good value pick.

So who is the best value?

New Orleans Saints (11-4)

The Saints wrapped up the NFC South for the fourth consecutive season this past week, and also established some big-time momentum for themselves entering the playoffs. In the 52-33 victory they registered over the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas day, Alvin Kamara rushed for 155 yards and a whopping six touchdowns -- joining Ernie Nevers of the Chicago Cardinals as the second player in NFL history to rush for six scores in a single game. The Saints defense has improved as the year has gone on as well, and while they have suffered through numerous recent misfortunes in the postseason, they seem like a team that has a chance to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LV.

William Hill currently lists the Saints with a 12.5 percent chance of winning the Super Bowl. Oh's simulations have the Saints winning 13.54 percent of the time, which puts them less than a full percentage point behind the second-place Packers.

Here's a side-by-side look at both the William Hill odds to win the Super Bowl for each contender along with the SportsLine simulation results for that team.

Team WH Win Super Bowl Win Super Bowl SIM% Chiefs +170 (37%) 28.15% Packers +550 (15.4%) 14.17% Saints +700 (12.5%) 13.54% Bills +900 (10%) 8.78% Buccaneers +1200 (7.7%) 7.55% Ravens +1200 (7.7%) 7.01% Seahawks +1000 (9.1%) 4.92% Steelers +2000 (4.8%) 4.14% Rams +2500 (3.8%) 3.16% Titans +2500 (3.8%) 2.29% Colts +3000 (3.2%) 2.29% Bears +8000 (1.2%) 1.03% Browns +5000 (2%) 0.96% Dolphins +5000 (2%) 0.91% Cardinals +8000 (1.2%) 0.42% Washington +10000 (1%) 0.41% Cowboys +10000 (1%) 0.20% Giants +20000 (0.5%) 0.08%



