Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tyler Johnson is preparing for his first Super Bowl in his rookie season. It is difficult for one to have a better start to their NFL experience.

Johnson is a fifth-round pick out of Minnesota. On a roster loaded with skill talent, the 22-year-old has carved out a role for himself. He caught 12 of 17 passes thrown in his direction for 169 yards and two touchdowns during the regular season. He's added two more receptions for 31 yards in the postseason.

With Antonio Brown listed as a limited participant in practice, Johnson could play a larger role in the team's game plan. Brown, who was not signed until Oct. 23, was suspended for the first eight games of the season. Johnson recorded nine of his 12 receptions before the veteran was activated.

A native of Minneapolis, Johnson was able to stay home and play college football at a high level. He was recruited as a dual-threat quarterback for former head coach Tracy Claeys. Entering his second season on campus, the Golden Gophers decided to make a change in leadership. P.J. Fleck was hired away from Western Michigan to lead the program into a new era. In his final two seasons as a college receiver, he amassed 164 receptions for 2,487 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Primarily a slot receiver, Johnson was known for making big plays in big moments. He displayed great body control and a history of making contested jump-ball catches. Although he lacks blistering speed, he has been able to create opportunities for himself with a diverse skill set, much like a shooting guard would work to get open.

The Super Bowl is the culmination of a long, taxing season. In an effort to catch the opponent off-guard, teams will unveil new wrinkles to the game plan or potentially implement less-utilized players. For example, few would expect Johnson to make a critical play on the game's biggest stage after recording just five receptions since Week 8, but that's what makes the Super Bowl so exciting.

In Super Bowl XLIX between the Seahawks and Patriots, Seattle wide receiver Chris Matthews accounted for four receptions for 109 yards and one touchdown. If Matthews' name does not sound familiar, you are not alone. The Kentucky product recorded just 16 receptions for 176 yards and a touchdown in his three-year career, but his name will live on forever in Super Bowl tales.

Could Johnson write his own chapter in the Super Bowl history books this weekend?