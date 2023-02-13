After being a decoy on the Eagles' first two drives, A.J. Brown emphatically made his mark on Philadelphia's third drive of Super Bowl LVII.

One play after his 7-yard grab gave the Eagles a first down, Brown pulled down a 45-yard pass from Jalen Hurts that gave Philadelphia a 14-7 lead over the Chiefs eight seconds into the second quarter.

The touchdown was the second of the game for Hurts, who opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run. Hurts' main target early in the game was DeVonta Smith, who caught each of his first four targets for 46 yards.

The Eagles entered the game as a slight favorite over the Chiefs, who are trying to win their second title in four years. Philadelphia is in pursuit of its second title since 2017.