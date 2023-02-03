Getting into the Super Bowl is never cheap, but that is especially the case this year with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs meeting at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Not only does Super Bowl LVII feature two of the most recognizable brands in the NFL, but it also features two of the most passionate fan bases. As a result, it will take a good chunk of change to get into the game.

According to StubHub, the get-in price for Super Bowl LVII sits at $4,860, but the average ticket price is $7,629. Overall ticket sales have increased 45% since the Monday after the conference championship games, and they are 22% higher than at this time in 2020, when the Chiefs were preparing to play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in South Florida.

When it comes to individual states, it should be no surprise that Pennsylvania is in the lead with a 21% share of total sales on StubHub. California (12%), New Jersey (8%), and Arizona (7%) round out the top-four states with the highest sales.

That doesn't mean Chiefs fans aren't doing their best to get to the game. In the last 48 hours, the number of tickets sold in Kansas and Missouri have more than tripled, per StubHub. In that same time frame, StubHub sales in Pennsylvania have increased by 54%.

Fans have just over a week to scrounge up the money for a ticket to Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles and Chiefs will kick off from Glendale on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET.