Leading up to Super Bowl LVIII, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are going to be staying 25 miles away from the Las Vegas Strip, according to The Messenger's Arash Markazi.

The NFL is likely attempting to keep the players away from the chaos of the Las Vegas Strip, which houses the majority of the hotels and casinos in Las Vegas. It's certainly a plan that will likely keep the players from both teams safe and free from distractions leading up to "The Big Game."

This isn't the first time that the NFL has had a team stay a considerable distance away from the site of the Super Bowl. Back in 2008, the New York Giants had an hour-long drive away from the site of Super Bowl XLII, which was played at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in Sunday's AFC Championship Game and rode a stellar 116-yard performance from star tight end Travis Kelce. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers came from behind to beat the Detroit Lions 34-31 in the NFC title game.

Super Bowl LVIII will be a rematch of Super Bowl LIV when the Chiefs took on the 49ers in Miami. The Chiefs came away with a 31-20 win against the 49ers in that installment.