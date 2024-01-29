For many, attending the Super Bowl is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Not only do you want your team to make it there, but the hope is that you are also able to afford to go. This year, fans from Kansas, Missouri and California heading to Las Vegas could be spending over $12,000.

According to Casino.org, Super Bowl tickets have surged by 291% over the past decade. This year, the average price is over $10,000 for one ticket.

Chiefs fans traveling from Kansas who spend money on a flight, hotel, and tickets could potentially be spending at least $12,859.86 to watch their team, per Casino.org. The average annual salary in Kansas is $52,850, which means Chiefs fans could be spending over 23% of their yearly earnings.

San Francisco fans are closer geographically, but not everyone is going to want to do the almost nine-hour drive. Flying from San Francisco, getting a hotel and a Super Bowl ticket could cost at least $12,357.86. Driving does reduce the cost, but only by about $150. The average annual salary in California is $73,220 in California, so using those numbers, 49ers fans could be spending almost 17% of their yearly earnings.

Casino.org looked at over 80 hotels within a five-mile radius of Allegiant Stadium. The dates considered were a trip from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12.

Those costs did not include other expenses such as food/drink, shopping and entertainment. The Las Vegas Conventions and Visitors Authority anticipates fans to spend an extra $1.7k on those things.

Super Bowl LVII between the 49ers and Chiefs is set for Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET.