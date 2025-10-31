Halloween is here -- and so is the countdown to Super Bowl LX. We're 100 days out from the NFL's 60th Super Bowl, and the road to Las Vegas is only heating up.

In the blink of an eye, the NFL season has gone from "almost here" to nearly halfway over. Week 9 kicked off Thursday night with the Ravens beating the Dolphins, 28-6, in Lamar Jackson's return, and the trade deadline arrives Tuesday. There's still plenty of time for the landscape to shift, but a large -- and growing -- group of teams has started to separate itself as true playoff contenders. That crowd figures to shrink rather than expand as the season progresses, with the picture sharpening week by week.

So how do we separate playoff hopefuls from true title threats? Which players and matchups will shape the stretch run? And what should we be watching over the next four-plus months? With 100 days until Super Bowl LX, here are 100 things to know.

Super Bowl facts

1. Super Bowl LX is Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026.

2. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

3. Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California -- home of the San Francisco 49ers -- will host the game.

4. This is the second time the stadium has hosted the Super Bowl. It also hosted Super Bowl 50, when the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10.

5. California will host a Super Bowl for the 14th time, second-most of any state behind Florida (17).

6. Super Bowl LX will air on NBC (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

7. The game will stream on Fubo (try for free).

8. It will also be available on Peacock, NFL+, NFL.com and the NFL app.

9. Mike Tirico will call the game. Though he has presented the Lombardi Trophy to the winners before, this will be his first time as Super Bowl play-by-play announcer.

10. Grammy-winning rapper, singer and record producer Bad Bunny will perform the halftime show.

Top 10 Super Bowl favorites

Lions head coach Dan Campbell Getty Images

Odds via SportsLine

11. The Kansas City Chiefs (+480) are the current Super Bowl favorites. Patrick Mahomes has helped right the ship after an 0-2 start, and Kansas City has won its past three games by a combined score of 89-24.

12. The Detroit Lions (+650) have never been to a Super Bowl, but this year's team, powered by Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown and a stingy defense, is looking to end that drought. They are 5-2.

13. The Green Bay Packers (+750) currently lead the NFC at 5-1-1, with Jordan Love playing some of the best football of his career. Micah Parsons, who came over in a stunning offseason trade from the Dallas Cowboys, has 6.5 sacks, and his teammate, Rashan Gary, has 7.5 for one of the league's most fearsome defenses.

14. The Buffalo Bills (+760) have had some early-season inconsistencies but figure to be playing deep into the postseason behind reigning MVP Josh Allen. Buffalo (5-2) needs to patch up its run defense, but Allen has lifted this team before.

15. The Philadelphia Eagles (+950) are the reigning champions and looking more and more like the dominant outfit they were last year. Philadelphia is 6-2, and Jalen Hurts has started playing very well after an up-and-down start.

16. Despite an NFL-best 7-1 record, the Indianapolis Colts (+1000) have only the sixth-shortest odds to bring home the Lombardi Trophy. Daniel Jones has experienced a career renaissance, and Jonathan Taylor is making an MVP case leading the NFL in rushing yards (850) and rushing touchdowns (12). He is on pace for 29 touchdowns, which would be two short of LaDainian Tomlinson's all-time record of 31 set in 2006.

17. The Los Angeles Rams (+1050) are off to a 5-2 start behind Matthew Stafford's 266 passing yards per game, which ranks second in the NFL. With a devastating duo of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams on the outside, plus one of the game's best defenses, Los Angeles is a dark-horse contender.

18. The Denver Broncos (+2000) sit at 6-2, and second-year quarterback Bo Nix is coming on strong after an inconsistent start. The Broncos also have one of the NFL's best defenses, sporting the league's most sacks (36) and highest sack rate (12.3%) in front of shutdown cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

19. Even with a 3-5 record, the Baltimore Ravens (+2100) make the top 10. Baltimore was the preseason Super Bowl favorite, but a rash of injuries -- including to superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson -- and a struggling defense have put the team in an early hole.

20. One year after being one of the NFL's most pleasant surprises, Sam Darnold has continued his terrific play, this time with the Seattle Seahawks (+2200), who sit atop the NFC West at 5-2. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has become a star, and the Seahawks possess one of the NFL's top defenses.

Key storylines

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley (left) and WR DeVonta Smith Getty Images

21. Are the Chiefs even better than they were last year? Kansas City started last season 8-0, but with a +56 point differential. This year's team is only 5-3 but has an +83 point differential. The offense, most notably, is clicking into gear with Rashee Rice back from his six-game suspension, and Mahomes has thrown three touchdown passes in three consecutive games for the first time since 2021.

22. Have the Eagles figured it out? Philadelphia got off to a slow start on both sides of the ball, but Hurts had a perfect passer rating in a Week 7 win over the Minnesota Vikings in which DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown both went for over 100 yards receiving. In Week 8, Saquon Barkley broke his first long touchdown run of the season in a 38-20 win over the New York Giants. The defense still has issues at pass rusher and cornerback.

23. Are the Colts legit? Even with the NFL's best record and its best point differential by far, the Colts aren't being treated like the best team in football. The running game is absolutely mauling opponents, and Jones has distributed the ball efficiently to a plethora of weapons, including rookie tight end Tyler Warren, who leads the position in receiving yards. The Colts have games against the Chiefs, Seahawks, 49ers down the stretch to continue to make statements.

24. Can the Ravens really do this? Only four teams have made the playoffs after a 1-5 start, but Baltimore suddenly looks like it could be the fifth. Tyler Huntley guided the Ravens to a crucial Week 8 win over the Chicago Bears to halt a four-game losing streak, and now with Jackson back, there's a chance the preseason Super Bowl favorites make a run, especially in the underwhelming AFC North.

25. Who wins the NFC North? It's not as loaded as it was last year, but the NFC North still houses arguably the two best teams in the conference in the Packers and the Lions. Green Bay opened the season with a 27-13 home romp over Detroit and therefore holds the tiebreaker, but the Lions get to host a crucial Thanksgiving meeting, potentially with a defense much healthier than it is now.

26. Who wins the AFC West? The Chiefs' nine-year run as AFC West champions is in danger, with the Broncos currently leading the division and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) currently ahead of Kansas City thanks to a head-to-head tiebreaker. There's plenty of work to do for both Denver and Los Angeles to hold off Kansas City, but things are much more interesting than they usually are.

27. Who wins the NFC West? The NFC West and the AFC West look like the top two divisions in the league, as both would have three playoff teams if the season ended today. The Seahawks and the Rams are both 5-2, but the 49ers are 5-3 and have overcome multiple significant injuries to get there. San Francisco has a head-to-head win over both Seattle and Los Angeles, too.

28. Can Drake Maye steer the New England Patriots to the playoffs? After a promising but inconsistent rookie year, Drake Maye has ascended to stardom with precise deep passing, athleticism as a scrambler and much-improved accuracy. The Patriots are 6-2 and have one of the NFL's easiest schedules. The Bills' run of five straight division titles is in danger.

29. Can the Pittsburgh Steelers hold on? Mike Tomlin has famously never had a losing season as Steelers coach, but the Steelers have dropped two straight games to sit at 4-3. While that's good enough for the top spot in the AFC North, there are several issues on an aging, injured defense, and the run game has been hit or miss.

30. Just how far can Justin Herbert carry the Chargers? Herbert leads the NFL in passing yards per game (267) and is in the top five in passing touchdowns (16) despite playing behind an injury-ravaged offensive line playing musical chairs in front of him. Herbert has a talented group of pass catchers in Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen, Quentin Johnston and breakout rookie Oronde Gadsden II.

Top 5 MVP candidates

Packers QB Jordan Love Getty Images

According to FanDuel Sportsbook

31. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (+150) is the only player to win MVP and a Super Bowl in the same season in the 21st century (he did so three seasons ago), and he and his team are favored to do it again.

32. Bills quarterback Josh Allen (+450) is looking to be just the second repeat MVP winner in the past decade and a half, along with Aaron Rodgers. Allen's numbers are down a bit from last year, but a late-season surge isn't out of the picture, especially if the Bills track down the Patriots in the AFC East.

33. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (+550) is absolutely shredding opponents with his deep passing. His 17 completions on throws of 20-plus yards downfield are tied for the league lead, and his five touchdown passes on those throws is fourth-most.

34. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (+1000) has gone from preseason question mark due to a back injury to director of one of the NFL's most efficient offenses. Stafford has only been on a single MVP ballot -- he finished eighth in 2023 -- in his career.

35. Packers quarterback Jordan Love (+1000) has taken significant steps forward in all areas of his game, including completion percentage, where his 70.9% mark is fourth in the NFL and on pace to shatter his previous career high of 64.2%.

15 more difference-makers

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Getty Images

36. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has garnered plenty of MVP buzz (+1400, sixth-shortest in the NFL) and has the inside track for Offensive Player of the Year. A physical downhill runner who has explosive speed and make-you-miss ability, Taylor has only played in one playoff game, and that came way back in 2020.

37. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is off to a tremendous start and, even after a couple of down weeks, is very much in the thick of the MVP talk, especially considering his team's success (6-2 record) and his penchant for dramatic finishes. He already has four game-winning drives this season.

38. Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice returned from a six-game suspension and picked up right where he left off with 16 catches for 135 yards and three touchdowns in his first four games. Rice has tremendous run-after-catch ability, adding a new layer to the Chiefs' offense.

39. Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons has come on strong after a bit of a slow start caused by a back injury and the fact that he missed all of the preseason. Parsons has the sixth-highest pressure rate in the NFL (18.6%) among 162 players with at least 100 pass rush snaps.

40. Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the NFL in receiving yards (819) despite having played in just seven games. He has been the focal point of a reinvigorated Seattle offense.

41. and 42. Broncos edge defenders Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper are wreaking havoc on opposing offenses with the second- and third- highest pressure rates in the NFL, respectively (20.2% and 19.4%). Only Will Anderson Jr. has a higher pressure rate. Bonitto's eight sacks are fourth-most in the NFL.

43. Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua led the NFL in receptions (52) and receiving yards (588) through five weeks before suffering an ankle injury in Week 6, missing Week 7 and being on a bye in Week 8. He's expected back this week.

44. Ravens running back Derrick Henry exploded for 169 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the season opener but then went four straight games with 50 yards or fewer. He has gotten back on track since, though, and historically has gotten stronger as the season has gone on.

45. Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson just got a four-year, $180 million extension that includes $141 million guaranteed, a record for a non-quarterback. He has six sacks this season and is among the leaders for Comeback Player of the Year.

46. 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is shouldering a tremendous workload, leading the NFL with 196 carries and ranking second in yards from scrimmage (1,049). Can he stay healthy as some of the players around him get healthy?

47. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott leads one of the most dangerous offenses in the NFL alongside star wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. But Dallas also sports one of the league's worst defenses, potentially throwing a wrench in any postseason aspirations.

48. Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is no longer operating at the historically efficient clips he was at the very beginning of the season, but he has done a tremendous job avoiding negative plays, a major issue earlier in his career.

49. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley broke out with 150 yards and a touchdown in Week 8 against the Giants, his first 100-yard rushing game of the season. Philadelphia's running game has not been close to what it was a year ago, but perhaps a second-half turnaround is in order.

50. Bills running back James Cook had a career-high 216 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers. Buffalo's talented running back is averaging a league-high 6.0 yards per carry.

Key injuries

Getty Images

51. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a turf toe injury in Week 2 and isn't expected to return until late in the season, if at all. After Jake Browning struggled mightily, the Bengals traded for Joe Flacco but still sit at just 3-5 on the season.

52. Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year, missed two games due to a knee sprain and another due to a hamstring strain. Washington, which has struggled with injuries up and down the roster, is also 3-5 on the season after going 12-5 last year.

53. and 54. 49ers linebacker Fred Warner suffered a fractured and dislocated ankle in Week 6, knocking out one of the NFL's best and most consistent players for the rest of the season. Like the Commanders, the 49ers are struggling with injuries; defensive end Nick Bosa (knee) was lost for the season earlier in the year, too.

55. Giants running back Cam Skattebo had teamed up with fellow rookie Jaxson Dart to form one of the most fun running back-quarterback pairings in the NFL, but he suffered a dislocated ankle in Week 8 and is out for the season.

56., 57. and 58. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (knee), Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) and Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (collarbone) all suffered significant injuries, with Hill and Nabers done for the season and Evans likely out until late in the regular season or potentially until the playoffs, should Tampa Bay make the postseason.

59. Ravens defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike suffered a neck injury in Week 2 and is out for the season.

60. Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater tore his patellar tendon just days after becoming the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history in the preseason, ending his year before it started.

Spoilers and underdogs

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Getty Images

61. It's been an up-and-down season for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but at 4-3 on the season, they remain right in the hunt for a playoff berth under first-year coach Liam Coen. Trevor Lawrence has been inconsistent, and Brian Thomas Jr. has been a disappointment after a standout debut season, but the Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker pass-rushing duo can ruin game plans.

62. The same goes for the Houston Texans' duo of Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. Houston got off to an 0-3 start but has won three of four since thanks to a terrific defense. C.J. Stroud has played better of late, and Houston should be a tough out all season.

63. Even without Joe Burrow, the Bengals still have game-breakers at wide receiver. Joe Flacco's offense led the way in a win over the Steelers, and the Bengals also played the Packers tough in his team debut a week before.

64. The Commanders have struggled with injury and underperformance, but any Jayden Daniels-led team can be dangerous. Washington appears to be getting healthier at wide receiver, too, with Deebo Samuel back.

65. If the Cowboys can find even a morsel of defense, they have the offense to make noise late in the season, too.

Most important games left on the schedule

Chargers QB Justin Herbert Getty Images

66. Colts at Steelers (Week 9)

67. Chiefs at Bills (Week 9)

68. Patriots at Buccaneers (Week 10)

69. Rams at 49ers (Week 10)

70. Lions at Commanders (Week 10)

71. Steelers at Chargers (Week 10, "Sunday Night Football")

72. Eagles at Packers (Week 10, "Monday Night Football")

73. Seahawks at Rams (Week 11)

74. Chiefs at Broncos (Week 11)

75. Lions at Eagles (Week 11, "Sunday Night Football")

76. Bills at Texans (Week 12, "Thursday Night Football")

77. Colts at Chiefs (Week 12)

78. Eagles at Cowboys (Week 12)

79. Buccaneers at Rams (Week 12, "Sunday Night Football")

80. Packers at Lions (Week 13, Thanksgiving)

81. Colts at Jaguars (Week 14)

82. Steelers at Ravens (Week 14)

83. Bills at Patriots (Week 15)

84. Chargers at Chiefs (Week 15)

85. Rams at Seahawks (Week 16, "Thursday Night Football")

86. Broncos at Chiefs (Week 17, Christmas)

87. Eagles at Bills (Week 17)

88. Ravens at Steelers (Week 18)

89. Seahawks at 49ers (Week 18)

90. Chargers at Broncos (Week 18)

10 predictions for the rest of the season

Bills QB Josh Allen (left) and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Getty Images

91. The NFC West and the AFC West both place three teams in the postseason, and both divisions are settled in the final week. In the NFC West, the Rams take the division crown, and in the AFC West, the Chiefs keep their reign going. But the 49ers, Seahawks, Chargers and Broncos are all playoff-bound, giving the postseason a West Coast feel.

92. The Ravens chase down the Steelers in the AFC North to reach the postseason despite winning single-digit games. It's the first time since the 2002 division realignment that the division winner has fewer than 10 wins.

93. The Patriots hold off the Bills for the AFC East title, ending Buffalo's five-year reign. Drake Maye finishes in the top five of MVP voting, and the Patriots are in contention for the No. 1 seed thanks in part to a very friendly schedule down the stretch.

94. Four coaches -- the Atlanta Falcons' Raheem Morris, the Carolina Panthers' Dave Canales, the Dolphins' Mike McDaniel and the Arizona Cardinals' Jonathan Gannon -- get fired before the season ends or at season's end. Despite being firmly on the hot seat, Zac Taylor (Bengals), Kevin Stefanski (Cleveland Browns) and Brian Daboll (New York Giants) all get another year.

95. Shedeur Sanders starts at least four games for the Browns.

96. The Cowboys finish with the NFL's highest-scoring offense and miss the playoffs.

97. Jordan Love, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen -- in some order -- finish as the top three in MVP voting.

98. The Colts finish with the league's best record and the coveted No. 1 seed in the AFC.

99. The Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

100. The Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LX.