SAN FRANCISCO -- We are one step closer to Super Bowl LX. Both the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots took the practice field on Wednesday to continue their preparation for their bid to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

One of the key storylines of this Super Bowl will be the health of both franchises as each has dealt with some injuries, particularly at the quarterback position. Sam Darnold has been nursing an oblique injury this postseason, while Drake Maye has been managing an injury to his right throwing shoulder. Of course, if both teams have to have their best chances of finding themselves as the land team standing and Super Bowl champions, they'll need their signal-callers firing on all cylinders.

Below, we'll update you on both Maye and Darnold, along with the rest of the roster, as both clubs unveil their first official injury report of Super Bowl week.

Seattle Seahawks (-4.5) at New England Patriots

Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Seahawks: Seattle had perfect attendance at practice, but did have several players limited: Quarterback Sam Darnold (oblique), offensive tackle Charles Cross (foot), safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle), offensive tackle Josh Jones (ankle, knee), linebacker Demarcus Lawrence (rest), fullback Robbie Ouzts (neck), receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (rest), and defensive end Leonard Williams (rest).

Patriots: Linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury. However, he did tell the Boston Herald earlier in the day that he's "100% confident" that he'll be able to play in Super Bowl LX. Meanwhile, linebacker Harold Landry (knee) and offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. were both limited with knee injuries. Maybe the most important development on the injury front for New England comes at quarterback as the team listed Drake Maye (right shoulder) as a full participant.