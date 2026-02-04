If you're one of the lucky football fans with a ticket to Super Bowl LX this weekend between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, bring extra cash and an empty stomach. Various local, specialized cuisine and premium beer options will be available inside Levi's Stadium for those in the Bay Area taking in Seahawks-Patriots in celebration of the NFL season's crowning moment.

A 16-ounce canned beer at Levi's Stadium is expected to cost between $14-17 at the Super Bowl. Beer and alcohol options on regular gamedays inside the San Francisco 49ers' home venue include American Lager Canned Beer, Premium Canned, Premium Draft, Organic Draft, Craft Canned, Specialty Cocktails, Stellar Margarita, along with various wine offerings and seltzers.

Sports Business Journal reports the Super Bowl LX concessions menu took nearly nine months to finalize and much of it involves local, fresh-caught seafood from the Pacific Ocean. Like all Super Bowl menus, this one is region-based and will feature freshly-shucked oysters for the first time at the big game.

It's going to cost you $30 for a half-dozen oysters, and most will be sold a la carte around the stadium. These half-shell creations from Hog Island's farm are fresh from Tomales Bay. Another featured option exclusively for Sunday is the hangar steak, which is served with fries and an au poivre sauce, per SBJ. Dungeness crab nachos are considered one of the other go-tos and are expected to be a major hit. Levi's Stadium is planning gluten-free and vegan options as well.

One of those vegan options is a "Rooftop Bulgogi Vegan Cheesesteak", a plant-based meat chopped up with caramelized onions and kale sourced from Levi's Stadium's Faithful Farm.

For those not trying to indulge in delectable delights created for the Super Bowl, there's always the more traditional route with usual gameday options. Stadium favorites such as hot dogs, Polish sausage, pretzel sticks and popcorn will be available, along with bacon cheeseburgers, pulled pork sandwiches, chopped brisket and loaded tater tots.

The "Chinatown Dog" is one of the Super Bowl-only creations. The footlong all-beef hot dog is topped with Chinese hot mustard, char siu pork, sriracha and shredded yellow daikon and will be available near sections 101 and 324.

There's cream cheese-filled churros and deep-fried pickles at Mesquite & Oak in Section 320 at Levi's Stadium if your heart desires something different, or a super burrito with asada fries at Araujo's a few sections over. Unfortunately, even for a hot dog, prices this weekend are expected to spike for general concessions at the Super Bowl, per reports.

If breaking the bank for food is of no interest to you, pregame options at various eateries around Levi's Stadium are an option. Chicken Meets Rice, an "Asian fusion" specialty, is less than a mile away and has just about every chicken option you could possibly want on gameday. And the conveniently located Clara's Junction is known for its American comfort food -- nachos, salmon and barbecue sandwiches -- with an outdoor patio for all the pregaming your heart could desire.

For those hosting a Super Bowl party and not taking in the hoopla inside Levi's Stadium, keeping it protein- and carb-based shouldn't break the bank. Per updated pricing analytics across various grocery stores in the U.S. from Datasembly, the average price of food for a small group is $80.49 this year, up 1.5% from 2025.

Frozen pizza, beer and wings have never sounded better.