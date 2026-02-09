With Super Bowl LX officially in the books following Seattle's win over New England, the NFL has already started looking ahead to Super Bowl LXI by unveiling the logo for next year's game.

The league almost always unveils the new logo on the Monday after the Super Bowl, and this year was no exception. The NFL holds a handoff press conference where the current Super Bowl host passes the baton to the next host. In this case, the Bay Area Host Committee handed things off to a host committee from Los Angeles, where Super Bowl LXI will be played. During the press conference, the NFL showed off the Super Bowl LXI logo, which is full of bright colors.

The game will be played at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 14. And yes, you read that right. For the first time in NFL history, we're getting a Valentine's Day Super Bowl. However, it doesn't look like the NFL cares about that. I would have tried to hide a heart or something Valentine's-related in the logo, but the league decided not to go that route.

This will mark the second time the Rams' home stadium has hosted a Super Bowl, and if it goes anything like the first time, there could be a party in Los Angeles next year. SoFi's first hosting experience came in Super Bowl LVI, when the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals.

Overall, this will be the ninth Super Bowl that Los Angeles has hosted, with the first eight games held at three different venues. Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the home of USC, hosted two Super Bowls, including the first one ever played. The Rose Bowl hosted five Super Bowls, but it hasn't hosted one since the 1992 season. SoFi hosted its first Super Bowl in 2021 and is now set to host another. L.A. ranks third on the all-time hosting list behind New Orleans and Miami, which have both hosted the game 11 times.

With the new logo revealed, this is the part where we're going to break down the colors so we can figure out who's going to play in the game because, as you can see below, the colors always reveal the teams.

Almost every Super Bowl logo was devoid of color from Super Bowl XLV through Super Bowl LV, but for Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, the league decided to add color again -- and that's when the conspiracy theories started.

The Super Bowl logo conspiracy theory gained even more traction two years ago after Aaron Rodgers noted it just before Super Bowl LVIII.

So let's break down the colors for next year's game: Just like the logo from the last Los Angeles Super Bowl, we have orange, yellow and red, so maybe that means we're getting a Bengals-Rams rematch. The Broncos and Bears both have some orange in their uniforms, so it could be them. As for the red, teams like the Chiefs (of course), 49ers and Patriots should be feeling good about their chances of making the big game.

And as I mentioned, there's some yellow. Besides the Rams, that could mean the Packers, Steelers or maybe even the Chargers.

Of course, let's not forget about the color of the water in the logo. There appear to be multiple shades of blue along with some teal. That could mean the Jaguars or Dolphins, but it could also mean we're getting a Seahawks repeat. The Lions, Colts and Giants should also be feeling confident due to the blue.

You know what? I'm starting to think the NFL is just messing with us. They put as many colors as possible in the logo just so we would all go down this rabbit hole. I just named 16 teams. That's half the NFL.

Anyway, Super Bowl LXI will kick off on Feb. 14, 2027, and will air on ABC/ESPN, marking the first time since 2006 that the Disney-owned networks have aired the Super Bowl.

The Seahawks (+950), Rams (+950), Bills (+1100) and Eagles (+1300) are currently the top favorites to reach the big game next year, per DraftKings Sportsbook. You can see the full Super Bowl LXI odds for every team by clicking here.