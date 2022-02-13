There's plenty of history to be made as the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals square off in Super Bowl LVI. If the Rams are able to defeat the Bengals, there's a good chance Matthew Stafford would become the third straight quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP. Of course, the same holds true for Joe Burrow if Cincinnati pulls the upset. With a win, Burrow would also make history by becoming the first quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy, national championship and the Super Bowl.
Tom Brady stands alone as the only five-time Super Bowl MVP, while Joe Montana was the first three-time winner in leading the 49ers to four championships in a nine-year span during the 1980s. Terry Bradshaw won two Super Bowl MVP awards while quarterbacking the Steelers to four championships during a six-year span in the 1970s. In Super Bowls I and II, Bart Starr was named MVP while leading the Packers to their fourth and fifth world championships during the 1960s. Eli Manning joined the multiple-MVP club after he helped lead New York to two upsets over the Patriots.
Here is the full list of all Super Bowl MVP winners:
|Super Bowl
|MVP, Position, Team
|Stat line
|I
|Bart Starr, QB, Green Bay
|Two touchdown passes in the Packers' 35-10 win over the Chiefs
|II
|Bart Starr, QB, Green Bay
|202 yards passing, one TD in the Packers' 33-14 win over the Oakland Raiders
|III
|Joe Namath, QB, New York
|206 yards passing in the Jets' 16-7 upset win over the Colts
|IV
|Len Dawson, QB, Kansas City
|142 yards passing, one TD in the Chiefs' 23-7 win over the Vikings
|V
|Chuck Howley, LB, Dallas
|Two interceptions and a fumble recovery in a 16-13 loss to the Colts
|VI
|Roger Staubach, QB, Dallas
|119 yards passing and two TDs in a 24-3 Cowboys' rout of the Dolphins
|VII
|Jake Scott, S, Miami
|Two interceptions in the Dolphins' 14-7 win over Washington to cap the NFL's only perfect season
|VIII
|Larry Csonka, FB, Miami
|33 carries, 145 yards rushing, two TDs in the Dolphins' 24-7 win over the Vikings
|IX
|Franco Harris, RB, Pittsburgh
|158 yards rushing, one TD in the Steelers' 16-6 win over the Vikings
|X
|Lynn Swann, WR, Pittsburgh
|Four catches, 161 yards, one TD in the Steelers' 21-17 win over the Cowboys
|XI
|Fred Biletnikoff, WR, Oakland
|Four catches, 79 yards in the Raiders' 32-14 win over the Vikings
|XII
|Harvey Martin & Randy White, DL, Dallas
|Led Dallas defense that forced eight turnovers in a 27-10 win over the Broncos
|XIII
|Terry Bradshaw, QB, Pittsburgh
|318 yards passing, four TDs in a 35-31 win over the Cowboys
|XIV
|Terry Bradshaw, QB, Pittsburgh
|309 yards passing, two TDs in a 31-19 win over the Los Angeles Rams
|XV
|Jim Plunkett, QB, Oakland
|261 yards passing, three TDs in a 27-10 win over the Eagles
|XVI
|Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco
|157 yards passing, one TD in a 26-21 win over the Bengals
|XVII
|John Riggins, RB, Washington
|166 yards rushing, one TD in a 27-17 Washington's win over the Dolphins
|XVIII
|Marcus Allen, RB, Los Angeles
|20 carries, 191 yards rushing, two TDs in a 38-9 Raiders' win over Washington
|XIX
|Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco
|331 yards passing, three TDs in a 38-16 win over the Dolphins
|XX
|Richard Dent, DE, Chicago
|Two sacks, two forced fumbles in the Bears' 46-10 demolition of the Patriots
|XXI
|Phil Simms, QB, New York
|268 yards passing, three TDs in the Giants' 39-20 win over the Broncos
|XXII
|Doug Williams, QB, Washington
|340 yards passing, four TDs in Washington's 42-10 rout of the Broncos
|XXIII
|Jerry Rice, WR, San Francisco
|11 catches, 215 yards, one TD in the 49ers' 20-16 win over the Bengals
|XXIV
|Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco
|297 yards passing, five TDs in the 49ers' 55-10 drubbing of the Broncos
|XXV
|Ottis Anderson, RB, New York
|102 yards rushing, one TD in the Giants' 20-19 win over the Bills
|XXVI
|Mark Rypien, QB, Washington
|292 yards passing, two TDs in Washington's 37-24 win over the Bills
|XXVII
|Troy Aikman, QB, Dallas
|273 yards passing, four TDs in the Cowboys' 52-17 win over the Bills
|XXVIII
|Emmitt Smith, RB, Dallas
|30 carries, 132 yards, two TDs in the Cowboys' 30-13 win over the Bills
|XXIX
|Steve Young, QB, San Francisco
|325 yards passing, six TDs in the 49ers' 49-26 rout of the Chargers
|XXX
|Larry Brown, CB, Dallas
|Two interceptions in the Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Steelers
|XXXI
|Desmond Howard, KR, Green Bay
|244 all-purpose yards, 99-yard kick return TD in the Packers' 35-21 win over the Patriots
|XXXII
|Terrell Davis, RB, Denver
|30 carries, 157 yards, three TDs in the Broncos' 31-24 win over the Packers
|XXXIII
|John Elway, QB, Denver
|336 yards passing, one TD in the Broncos' 34-19 win over the Falcons
|XXXIV
|Kurt Warner, QB, St. Louis
|414 yards passing, two TDs in the St. Louis Rams' 23-16 win over the Titans
|XXXV
|Ray Lewis, LB, Baltimore
|Led a dominant Ravens defense in a 34-7 win over the Giants
|XXXVI
|Tom Brady, QB, New England
|145 yards passing, one TD in a 20-17 win over the Rams
|XXXVII
|Dexter Jackson, CB, Tampa Bay
|Two first-half interceptions in a 48-21 Bucs' rout of the Raiders
|XXXVIII
|Tom Brady, QB, New England
|354 yards passing, three TDs in the Patriots' 32-29 win over the Panthers
|XXXIX
|Deion Branch, WR, New England
|11 catches, 133 yards in the Patriots' 24-21 win over the Eagles
|XL
|Hines Ward, WR, Pittsburgh
|Five catches, 123 yards, one TD in the Steelers' 21-10 win over the Seahawks
|XLI
|Peyton Manning, QB, Indianapolis
|247 yards passing, one TD in the Colts' 29-17 win over the Bears
|XLII
|Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants
|255 yards passing, two TDs in the Giants' 17-14 upset of the Patriots
|XLIII
|Santonio Holmes, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
|Nine catches, 131 yards, one TD in the Steelers' 27-23 win over the Cardinals
|XLIV
|Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints
|32-of-39, 288 yards, two TDs in the Saints' 31-17 win over the Colts
|XLV
|Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
|24-of-39, 304 yards, three TDs in the Packers' 31-25 win over the Steelers
|XLVI
|Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants
|30-of-40, 296 yards, one TD in the Giants' 21-17 win over the Patriots
|XLVII
|Joe Flacco, QB, Baltimore Ravens
|22-of-33, 287 yards, three TDs in the Ravens' 34-31 win over the 49ers
|XLVIII
|Malcolm Smith, LB, Seattle Seahawks
|INT for TD, fumble recovery, 10 tackles in the Seahawks' 43-8 demolition of the Broncos
|XLIX
|Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots
|37-of-50, 328 yards, four TDs in the Patriots' 28-24 win over the Seahawks
|50
|Von Miller, LB, Denver Broncos
|Six tackles, 2.5 sacks, one pass defended in the Broncos' 24-10 win over the Panthers
|LI
|Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots
|Finished 43-for-62, the most attempts in Super Bowl history, for 466 yards and two touchdowns in Patriots' 34-28 OT win over Falcons
|LII
|Nick Foles, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
|28-of-43, 373 yards and three touchdowns plus a touchdown reception in Philly's 41-33 win over the Pats
|LIIII
|Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots
|10 catches, 141 yards (long of 27) in 13-3 win over Rams
|LIV
|Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
|26-of-42, for 286 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions while leading the Chiefs to 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter
|LV
|Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|21-of-29, 301 yards and three touchdowns and zero interceptions while leading the Buccaneers to the franchise's second Super Bowl win