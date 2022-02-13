There's plenty of history to be made as the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals square off in Super Bowl LVI. If the Rams are able to defeat the Bengals, there's a good chance Matthew Stafford would become the third straight quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP. Of course, the same holds true for Joe Burrow if Cincinnati pulls the upset. With a win, Burrow would also make history by becoming the first quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy, national championship and the Super Bowl.

Tom Brady stands alone as the only five-time Super Bowl MVP, while Joe Montana was the first three-time winner in leading the 49ers to four championships in a nine-year span during the 1980s. Terry Bradshaw won two Super Bowl MVP awards while quarterbacking the Steelers to four championships during a six-year span in the 1970s. In Super Bowls I and II, Bart Starr was named MVP while leading the Packers to their fourth and fifth world championships during the 1960s. Eli Manning joined the multiple-MVP club after he helped lead New York to two upsets over the Patriots.

Here is the full list of all Super Bowl MVP winners: