Super Bowl MVP history: The 54 award-winners ahead of Chiefs vs. 49ers on Super Bowl Sunday 2020

Super Bowl LIV is only days away, and once the final whistle blows on Chiefs vs. 49ers in the 54th Super Bowl, the 55th Super Bowl MVP will be named. Why don't those numbers match up? You'll have to check out our full list of MVPs below to find out.

Considering that 29 of the previous 54 Super Bowl MVPs have been quarterbacks, it's not surprising that Patrick Mahomes is the favorite to win this year's MVP award. With a trophy case that already includes the 2018 MVP award, Mahomes might be able to add a Super Bowl MVP if the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback can continue his torrid postseason run. There is only one four-time Super Bowl MVP -- Tom Brady stands alone -- but Joe Montana was the first three-time winner while leading the 49ers to four championships in a nine-year span during the 1980s. Terry Bradshaw won two MVPs prior to Montana while quarterbacking the Steelers to four championships during a six-year span in the 1970s.

In Super Bowls I and II, quarterback Bart Starr was named MVP while leading the Packers to their fourth and fifth world championships during the 1960s. And let's not forget about Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who is also a member of the multiple MVP club after he helped lead New York to two upsets over the Patriots.

Here is the full list of all Super Bowl MVP winners: