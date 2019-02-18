Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman is raising money for charity in a very bizarre way

If you've ever thought about buying someone's beard trimmings off the internet, then you're in luck, because Julian Edelman and "The Ellen Degeneres Show" are teaming up to hold one of the weirdest charity auctions of all-time and it involves Edelman's beard trimmings.

As you may or may not know, one of the first things that Edelman did after the Super Bowl was shave his beard. During a visit to Ellen's show on Feb. 8, Edelman agreed to shave off his beard as a way to raise money for charity. Edelman let the talk show host shave all the hair off his face in exchange for a $10,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Club of Boston. The Super Bowl MVP also contributed another $10,000 of his own, which meant there was a total of $20,000 donated to the charity.

As it turns out though, that's not where Edelman's generosity ends, because he's also letting his beard trimmings be auctioned off to raise EVEN MORE MONEY for the Boys and Girls Club.

That's right, Edelman's facial hair is on the auction block and you can buy it, but with one catch: You're going to have write a monstrous check, because apparently, there are a lot of people out there who are interested in buying Edelman's hair. I'm not sure if it's for cloning purposes, but whatever the reason, the bidding for Edelman's beard hair, which started at $1,000, is now up to more than $2,000.

Oh, and just so there's no confusion about what's included here, the auction website made sure to note what the winner will be getting.

"The auction includes the trimmings of Edelman's hair that were shaved off on the show, kept within a resealable zipper storage bag. You'll also receive a photograph of the trim in progress, autographed by Ellen DeGeneres."

So you get a Edelman's facial hair, an autographed picture from Ellen and a free resealable zipper storage bag all for the low price of $2,000? That is a steal.

With his beard still attached, Edelman caught 10 passes for 141 yards in the Patriots' 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII, which means if you buy his trimmings, you'll own a weird part of Super Bowl history.

You can see the entire clip below of Ellen trimming Edelman's beard.