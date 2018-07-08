Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles lands on New York Times best-seller list with 'Believe It'

In a world often full of depressing news, Nick Foles stands out as a pretty bright and shining beacon. The Eagles backup quarterback, who is coming off a year where he won the Super Bowl MVP award by out-dueling Tom Brady and brought the city of Philadelphia its first Super Bowl title, has achieved another unlikely goal.

He's now a New York Times best-selling author.

via New York Times

Foles debuted on the "Hardcover Nonfiction" list this week, checking in at No. 5 with his book "Believe It." The book is described as "a behind-the-scenes look at Nick's unlikely path to the Super Bowl, the obstacles that threatened to hold him back, his rediscovery of his love for the game, and the faith that grounded him through it all."

Carson Wentz, the No. 2 overall pick by the Eagles in the 2016 NFL Draft, blossomed quickly into a franchise quarterback in just his second season, challenging Brady for the top MVP slot throughout much of the 2017 NFL season.

But against the Rams, in a matchup of top NFC teams, Wentz tore his ACL and was lost for the season, ostensibly ending the Eagles' chances at winning the Super Bowl. They were the most notable underdogs in recent memory, wearing creepy dog masks after beating the Falcons in Philly, a game in which Atlanta was favored. Philly would be a dog against the Vikings in the NFC Championship Game as well, and was a large underdog against the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

It was understandable, given what they were dealing with. The drop off from Wentz to Foles now seems pretty small -- the Eagles reportedly won't even give up their backup for a second-round pick -- but at the time it was chasmic. No one believed Foles, who had been a third-round pick under Andy Reid and who found success with Chip Kelly only to be traded for Sam Bradford and find himself in a position to nearly quit football in Los Angeles, could slide under center and keep the train rolling with the Eagles offense.

But Foles has always been a streaky player and he caught one of the all-time great hot streaks when he helped the Eagles storm their way to the Super Bowl and capture a title.

The streak has continued, with Foles spending his offseason being hounded by Eagles fans who want his autograph and generally making the rounds that a Super Bowl MVP ends up making.

For Foles, the difference is he's a backup quarterback, not set to start in Week 1. He's a fascinating and inspiring figure, though, with Foles willing to take a backseat and help Wentz be great.

The combination of all this has made him wildly popular, enough so that his book shot right up into the best-seller list.