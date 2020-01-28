Super Bowl MVPs: Check out the full history of all 53 award winners ahead of Chiefs. vs. 49ers

Patrick Mahomes' growing trophy case already includes the 2018 regulars season MVP award, but if the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback can continue his torrid postseason run, he'll soon be able to add a Super Bowl MVP. Considering that 29 of the previous 53 Super Bowl MVPs have been quarterbacks, it's not surprising that Mahomes is the favorite to win this year's MVP award and. Tom Brady stands alone as the only four-time MVP, but fellow quarterback Joe Montana was the first three-time winner while leading the 49ers to four championships in a nine-year span during the 1980s. And prior to Montana, Terry Bradshaw won two MVPs while quarterbacking the Steelers to four championships during a six-year span in the 1970s.

Quarterback Bart Starr was named MVP of Super Bowls I and II while leading the Packers to their fourth and fifth world championships during the 1960s. And let's not forget about Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who is also a member of the multiple MVP club after he helped lead New York to two upsets over the Patriots.

Here is the full list of all Super Bowl MVP winners: