Super Bowl MVPs: Full list of every winner ahead of 49ers-Chiefs matchup in Miami

One thing is for sure heading into this year's Super Bowl showdown between the 49ers and Chiefs -- Tom Brady can't add to his record of four Super Bowl MVP awards.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the favorite to win this year's MVP award, which shouldn't come as a surprise given the fact that 29 of the previous 53 Super Bowl MVPs have been quarterbacks. While Brady stands alone as the only four-time MVP, fellow quarterback Joe Montana was the first three-time winner while leading the 49ers to four championships in a nine-year span during the 1980s. Before Montana, quarterback Terry Bradshaw won two MVPs while leading the Steelers to four championships during a six-year span in the 1970s.

A decade earlier, quarterback Bart Starr was named MVP of Super Bowls I and II while leading the Packers to their fourth and fifth world championships during the 1960s. And let's not forget about Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who is also a member of the multiple MVP club after he helped lead New York to two upsets over the Patriots.

Here is the full list of all Super Bowl MVP winners: