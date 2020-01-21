Super Bowl MVPs: Full list of every winner ahead of Chiefs-49ers matchup in Miami

A new name will join this list of past Super Bowl MVPs

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the favorite to win this year's MVP award, which shouldn't come as a surprise given the fact that 29 of the previous 53 Super Bowl MVPs have been quarterbacks. While Tom Brady stands alone as the only four-time MVP, fellow quarterback Joe Montana was the first three-time winner while leading the 49ers to four championships in a nine-year span during the 1980s. Before Montana, quarterback Terry Bradshaw won two MVPs while leading the Steelers to four championships during a six-year span in the 1970s.

A decade earlier, quarterback Bart Starr was named MVP of Super Bowls I and II while leading the Packers to their fourth and fifth world championships during the 1960s. And let's not forget about Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who is also a member of the multiple MVP club after he helped lead New York to two upsets over the Patriots

Here is the full list of all Super Bowl MVP winners:

Super Bowl MVP, Position, Team Stat line
I Bart Starr, QB, Green Bay Two touchdown passes in the Packers' 35-10 win over the Chiefs
II Bart Starr, QB, Green Bay 202 yards passing, 1 TD in the Packers' 33-14 win over the Oakland Raiders
III Joe Namath, QB, New York 206 yards passing in the Jets' 16-7 upset win over the Colts
IV Len Dawson, QB, Kansas City 142 yards passing, 1 TD in the Chiefs' 23-7 win over the Vikings
V Chuck Howley, LB, Dallas Two interceptions and a fumble recovery in a 16-13 loss to the Colts
VI Roger Staubach, QB, Dallas 119 yards passing and 2 TDs in a 24-3 Cowboys' rout of the Dolphins
VII Jake Scott, S, Miami Two interceptions in the Dolphins' 14-7 win over the Redskins to cap the NFL's only perfect season
VIII Larry Csonka, FB, Miami 33 carries, 145 yards rushing, 2 TDs in the Dolphins' 24-7 win over the Vikings
IX Franco Harris, RB, Pittsburgh 158 yards rushing, 1 TD in the Steelers' 16-6 win over the Vikings
X Lynn Swann, WR, Pittsburgh 4 catches, 161 yards, 1 TD in the Steelers' 21-17 win over the Cowboys
XI Fred Biletnikoff, WR, Oakland 4 catches, 79 yards in the Raiders' 32-14 win over the Vikings
XII Harvey Martin & Randy White, DL, Dallas Led Dallas defense that forced eight turnovers in a 27-10 win over the Broncos
XIII Terry Bradshaw, QB, Pittsburgh 318 yards passing, 4 TDs in a 35-31 win over the Cowboys
XIV Terry Bradshaw, QB, Pittsburgh 309 yards passing, 2 TDs in a 31-19 win over the Los Angeles Rams
XV Jim Plunkett, QB, Oakland 261 yards passing, 3 TDs in a 27-10 win over the Eagles
XVI Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco 157 yards passing, 1 TD in a 26-21 win over the Bengals
XVII John Riggins, RB, Washington 166 yards rushing, 1 TD in a 27-17 Redskins' win over the Dolphins
XVIII Marcus Allen, RB, Los Angeles 20 carries, 191 yards rushing, 2 TDs in a 38-9 Raiders' win over the Redskins
XIX Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco 331 yards passing, 3 TDs in a 38-16 win over the Dolphins
XX Richard Dent, DE, Chicago 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles in the Bears' 46-10 demolition of the Patriots
XXI Phil Simms, QB, New York 268 yards passing, 3 TDs in the Giants' 39-20 win over the Broncos
XXII Doug Williams, QB, Washington 340 yards passing, 4 TDs in the Redskins' 42-10 rout of the Broncos
XXIII Jerry Rice, WR, San Francisco 11 catches, 215 yards, 1 TD in the 49ers' 20-16 win over the Bengals
XXIV Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco 297 yards passing, 5 TDs in the 49ers' 55-10 drubbing of the Broncos
XXV Ottis Anderson, RB, New York 102 yards rushing, 1 TD in the Giants' 20-19 win over the Bills
XXVI Mark Rypien, QB, Washington 292 yards passing, 2 TDs in the Redskins' 37-24 win over the Bills
XXVII Troy Aikman, QB, Dallas 273 yards passing, 4 TDs in the Cowboys' 52-17 win over the Bills
XXVIII Emmitt Smith, RB, Dallas 30 carries, 132 yards, 2 TDs in the Cowboys' 30-13 win over the Bills
XXIX Steve Young, QB, San Francisco 325 yards passing, 6 TDs in the 49ers' 49-26 rout of the Chargers
XXX Larry Brown, CB, Dallas Two interceptions in the Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Steelers
XXXI Desmond Howard, KR, Green Bay 244 all-purpose yards, 99-yard kick return TD in the Packers' 35-21 win over the Patriots
XXXII Terrell Davis, RB, Denver 30 carries, 157 yards, 3 TDs in the Broncos' 31-24 win over the Packers
XXXIII John Elway, QB, Denver 336 yards passing, 1 TD in the Broncos' 34-19 win over the Falcons
XXXIV Kurt Warner, QB, St. Louis 414 yards passing, 2 TDs in the St. Louis Rams' 23-16 win over the Titans
XXXV Ray Lewis, LB, Baltimore Led a dominant Ravens defense in a 34-7 win over the Giants
XXXVI Tom Brady, QB, New England 145 yards passing, 1 TD in a 20-17 win over the Rams
XXXVII Dexter Jackson, CB, Tampa Bay Two first-half interceptions in a 48-21 Bucs' rout of the Raiders
XXXVIII Tom Brady, QB, New England 354 yards passing, 3 TDs in the Patriots' 32-29 win over the Panthers
XXXIX Deion Branch, WR, New England 11 catches, 133 yards in the Patriots' 24-21 win over the Eagles
XL Hines Ward, WR, Pittsburgh 5 catches, 123 yards, 1 TD in the Steelers' 21-10 win over the Seahawks
XLI Peyton Manning, QB, Indianapolis 247 yards passing, 1 TD in the Colts' 29-17 win over the Bears
XLII Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants 255 yards passing, 2 TDs in the Giants' 17-14 upset of the Patriots
XLIII Santonio Holmes, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers 9 catches, 131 yards, 1 TD in the Steelers' 27-23 win over the Cardinals
XLIV Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints 32-of-39, 288 yards, 2 TDs in the Saints' 31-17 win over the Colts
XLV Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers 24-of-39, 304 yards, 3 TDs in the Packers' 31-25 win over the Steelers
XLVI Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants 30-of-40, 296 yards, 1 TD in the Giants' 21-17 win over the Patriots
XLVII Joe Flacco, QB, Baltimore Ravens 22-of-33, 287 yards, 3 TDs in the Ravens' 34-31 win over the 49ers
XLVIII Malcolm Smith, LB, Seattle Seahawks INT for TD, fumble recovery, 10 tackles in the Seahawks' 43-8 demolition of the Broncos
XLIX Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots 37-of-50, 328 yards, 4 TDs in the Patriots' 28-24 win over the Seahawks
50 Von Miller, LB, Denver Broncos Six tackles, 2.5 sacks, one pass defended in the Broncos' 24-10 win over the Panthers
LI Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots Finished 43-for-62, the most attempts in Super Bowl history, for 466 yards and two touchdowns in Patriots' 34-28 OT win over Falcons
LII Nick Foles, QB, Philadelphia Eagles 28-of-43, 373 yards, 3 TDs plus a TD reception in Philly's 41-33 win over the Pats
LIIIIJulian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots10 catches, 141 yards (long of 27) in 13-3 win over Rams
