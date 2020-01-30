Super Bowl MVPs through NFL history: Every player named Most Valuable Player of the biggest game of the year

As we get set to kickoff Super Bowl LIV in just a matter of days now, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the betting favorite to take home the big game's MVP (most valuable player) award. He is also the reigning 2018 regular season MVP. Having said that, it's not so cut and dry and it won't be easy to predict this Sunday's MVP winner. Let this sink in for a moment -- two of the last six Super Bowl MVPs came on the defensive side of the ball.

But considering that 29 of the previous 54 Super Bowl MVPs have been quarterbacks, it's not surprising that Mahomes is the favorite to win this year's MVP award. With a trophy case that already includes the 2018 MVP award, Mahomes might be able to add a Super Bowl MVP if the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback can continue his torrid postseason run. There is only one four-time Super Bowl MVP -- Tom Brady stands alone -- but Joe Montana was the first three-time winner while leading the 49ers to four championships in a nine-year span during the 1980s. Terry Bradshaw won two MVPs prior to Montana while quarterbacking the Steelers to four championships during a six-year span in the 1970s.

In Super Bowls I and II, quarterback Bart Starr was named MVP while leading the Packers to their fourth and fifth world championships during the 1960s. And let's not forget about Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who is also a member of the multiple MVP club after he helped lead New York to two upsets over the Patriots.

Here is the full list of all Super Bowl MVP winners: