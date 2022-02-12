Joe Burrow can make history by becoming the first quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy, national championship and the Super Bowl if the Bengals can defeat the Rams on Sunday. And if the Bengals are able to upset Los Angeles, there's a good chance that Burrow would become the third straight quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP.

If he wins MVP honors on Sunday, Burrow will have a ways to go if he wants to catch Tom Brady for most Super Bowl MVP trophies. There is only one five-time Super Bowl MVP -- Brady stands alone -- but Joe Montana was the first three-time winner while leading the 49ers to four championships in a nine-year span during the 1980s. Terry Bradshaw won two Super Bowl MVP awards while quarterbacking the Steelers to four championships during a six-year span in the 1970s.

In Super Bowls I and II, Bart Starr was named MVP while leading the Packers to their fourth and fifth world championships during the 1960s. Peyton Manning joined the multiple-MVP club after he helped lead New York to two upsets over the Patriots.

Here is the full list of all Super Bowl MVP winners: