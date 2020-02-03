Super Bowl MVPs through NFL history: Patrick Mahomes joins list of legends after Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV
Mahomes' name has been added to this list of Super Bowl MVPs
Patrick Mahomes was the betting favorite to be named the MVP ahead of the Chiefs' matchup against the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. While it wasn't looking good for most of the game, Mahomes and the Chiefs' 21-point, fourth quarter scoring spree propelled the Chiefs to a 31-20 victory. In the process, Mahomes, the 2018 league MVP, took home MVP honors for the game.
Considering that 29 of the previous 54 Super Bowl MVPs have been quarterbacks, it's not surprising that Mahomes was the favorite to win this year's MVP award heading into the game. And while Damien Williams (17 carries, 104 yards and the back-breaking, 38-yard touchdown run) had a strong case to win the MVP, the award ultimately went to Mahomes, who is now the youngest player to win a Super Bowl and a league MVP award.
There is only one four-time Super Bowl MVP -- Tom Brady stands alone -- but Joe Montana was the first three-time winner while leading the 49ers to four championships in a nine-year span during the 1980s. Terry Bradshaw won two MVPs prior to Montana while quarterbacking the Steelers to four championships during a six-year span in the 1970s.
In Super Bowls I and II, quarterback Bart Starr was named MVP while leading the Packers to their fourth and fifth world championships during the 1960s. And let's not forget about Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who is also a member of the multiple MVP club after he helped lead New York to two upsets over the Patriots.
Here is the full list of all Super Bowl MVP winners:
|Super Bowl
|MVP, Position, Team
|Stat line
|I
|Bart Starr, QB, Green Bay
|Two touchdown passes in the Packers' 35-10 win over the Chiefs
|II
|Bart Starr, QB, Green Bay
|202 yards passing, 1 TD in the Packers' 33-14 win over the Oakland Raiders
|III
|Joe Namath, QB, New York
|206 yards passing in the Jets' 16-7 upset win over the Colts
|IV
|Len Dawson, QB, Kansas City
|142 yards passing, 1 TD in the Chiefs' 23-7 win over the Vikings
|V
|Chuck Howley, LB, Dallas
|Two interceptions and a fumble recovery in a 16-13 loss to the Colts
|VI
|Roger Staubach, QB, Dallas
|119 yards passing and 2 TDs in a 24-3 Cowboys' rout of the Dolphins
|VII
|Jake Scott, S, Miami
|Two interceptions in the Dolphins' 14-7 win over the Redskins to cap the NFL's only perfect season
|VIII
|Larry Csonka, FB, Miami
|33 carries, 145 yards rushing, 2 TDs in the Dolphins' 24-7 win over the Vikings
|IX
|Franco Harris, RB, Pittsburgh
|158 yards rushing, 1 TD in the Steelers' 16-6 win over the Vikings
|X
|Lynn Swann, WR, Pittsburgh
|4 catches, 161 yards, 1 TD in the Steelers' 21-17 win over the Cowboys
|XI
|Fred Biletnikoff, WR, Oakland
|4 catches, 79 yards in the Raiders' 32-14 win over the Vikings
|XII
|Harvey Martin & Randy White, DL, Dallas
|Led Dallas defense that forced eight turnovers in a 27-10 win over the Broncos
|XIII
|Terry Bradshaw, QB, Pittsburgh
|318 yards passing, 4 TDs in a 35-31 win over the Cowboys
|XIV
|Terry Bradshaw, QB, Pittsburgh
|309 yards passing, 2 TDs in a 31-19 win over the Los Angeles Rams
|XV
|Jim Plunkett, QB, Oakland
|261 yards passing, 3 TDs in a 27-10 win over the Eagles
|XVI
|Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco
|157 yards passing, 1 TD in a 26-21 win over the Bengals
|XVII
|John Riggins, RB, Washington
|166 yards rushing, 1 TD in a 27-17 Redskins' win over the Dolphins
|XVIII
|Marcus Allen, RB, Los Angeles
|20 carries, 191 yards rushing, 2 TDs in a 38-9 Raiders' win over the Redskins
|XIX
|Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco
|331 yards passing, 3 TDs in a 38-16 win over the Dolphins
|XX
|Richard Dent, DE, Chicago
|2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles in the Bears' 46-10 demolition of the Patriots
|XXI
|Phil Simms, QB, New York
|268 yards passing, 3 TDs in the Giants' 39-20 win over the Broncos
|XXII
|Doug Williams, QB, Washington
|340 yards passing, 4 TDs in the Redskins' 42-10 rout of the Broncos
|XXIII
|Jerry Rice, WR, San Francisco
|11 catches, 215 yards, 1 TD in the 49ers' 20-16 win over the Bengals
|XXIV
|Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco
|297 yards passing, 5 TDs in the 49ers' 55-10 drubbing of the Broncos
|XXV
|Ottis Anderson, RB, New York
|102 yards rushing, 1 TD in the Giants' 20-19 win over the Bills
|XXVI
|Mark Rypien, QB, Washington
|292 yards passing, 2 TDs in the Redskins' 37-24 win over the Bills
|XXVII
|Troy Aikman, QB, Dallas
|273 yards passing, 4 TDs in the Cowboys' 52-17 win over the Bills
|XXVIII
|Emmitt Smith, RB, Dallas
|30 carries, 132 yards, 2 TDs in the Cowboys' 30-13 win over the Bills
|XXIX
|Steve Young, QB, San Francisco
|325 yards passing, 6 TDs in the 49ers' 49-26 rout of the Chargers
|XXX
|Larry Brown, CB, Dallas
|Two interceptions in the Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Steelers
|XXXI
|Desmond Howard, KR, Green Bay
|244 all-purpose yards, 99-yard kick return TD in the Packers' 35-21 win over the Patriots
|XXXII
|Terrell Davis, RB, Denver
|30 carries, 157 yards, 3 TDs in the Broncos' 31-24 win over the Packers
|XXXIII
|John Elway, QB, Denver
|336 yards passing, 1 TD in the Broncos' 34-19 win over the Falcons
|XXXIV
|Kurt Warner, QB, St. Louis
|414 yards passing, 2 TDs in the St. Louis Rams' 23-16 win over the Titans
|XXXV
|Ray Lewis, LB, Baltimore
|Led a dominant Ravens defense in a 34-7 win over the Giants
|XXXVI
|Tom Brady, QB, New England
|145 yards passing, 1 TD in a 20-17 win over the Rams
|XXXVII
|Dexter Jackson, CB, Tampa Bay
|Two first-half interceptions in a 48-21 Bucs' rout of the Raiders
|XXXVIII
|Tom Brady, QB, New England
|354 yards passing, 3 TDs in the Patriots' 32-29 win over the Panthers
|XXXIX
|Deion Branch, WR, New England
|11 catches, 133 yards in the Patriots' 24-21 win over the Eagles
|XL
|Hines Ward, WR, Pittsburgh
|5 catches, 123 yards, 1 TD in the Steelers' 21-10 win over the Seahawks
|XLI
|Peyton Manning, QB, Indianapolis
|247 yards passing, 1 TD in the Colts' 29-17 win over the Bears
|XLII
|Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants
|255 yards passing, 2 TDs in the Giants' 17-14 upset of the Patriots
|XLIII
|Santonio Holmes, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
|9 catches, 131 yards, 1 TD in the Steelers' 27-23 win over the Cardinals
|XLIV
|Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints
|32-of-39, 288 yards, 2 TDs in the Saints' 31-17 win over the Colts
|XLV
|Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
|24-of-39, 304 yards, 3 TDs in the Packers' 31-25 win over the Steelers
|XLVI
|Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants
|30-of-40, 296 yards, 1 TD in the Giants' 21-17 win over the Patriots
|XLVII
|Joe Flacco, QB, Baltimore Ravens
|22-of-33, 287 yards, 3 TDs in the Ravens' 34-31 win over the 49ers
|XLVIII
|Malcolm Smith, LB, Seattle Seahawks
|INT for TD, fumble recovery, 10 tackles in the Seahawks' 43-8 demolition of the Broncos
|XLIX
|Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots
|37-of-50, 328 yards, 4 TDs in the Patriots' 28-24 win over the Seahawks
|50
|Von Miller, LB, Denver Broncos
|Six tackles, 2.5 sacks, one pass defended in the Broncos' 24-10 win over the Panthers
|LI
|Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots
|Finished 43-for-62, the most attempts in Super Bowl history, for 466 yards and two touchdowns in Patriots' 34-28 OT win over Falcons
|LII
|Nick Foles, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
|28-of-43, 373 yards, 3 TDs plus a TD reception in Philly's 41-33 win over the Pats
|LIIII
|Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots
|10 catches, 141 yards (long of 27) in 13-3 win over Rams
|LIV
|Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
|26-of-42, for 286 yards and two touchdowns while leading the Chiefs to 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter
