Super Bowl MVPs through NFL history: Patrick Mahomes joins list of legends after Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV

Patrick Mahomes was the betting favorite to be named the MVP ahead of the Chiefs' matchup against the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. While it wasn't looking good for most of the game, Mahomes and the Chiefs' 21-point, fourth quarter scoring spree propelled the Chiefs to a 31-20 victory. In the process, Mahomes, the 2018 league MVP, took home MVP honors for the game.

Considering that 29 of the previous 54 Super Bowl MVPs have been quarterbacks, it's not surprising that Mahomes was the favorite to win this year's MVP award heading into the game. And while Damien Williams (17 carries, 104 yards and the back-breaking, 38-yard touchdown run) had a strong case to win the MVP, the award ultimately went to Mahomes, who is now the youngest player to win a Super Bowl and a league MVP award.

There is only one four-time Super Bowl MVP -- Tom Brady stands alone -- but Joe Montana was the first three-time winner while leading the 49ers to four championships in a nine-year span during the 1980s. Terry Bradshaw won two MVPs prior to Montana while quarterbacking the Steelers to four championships during a six-year span in the 1970s.

In Super Bowls I and II, quarterback Bart Starr was named MVP while leading the Packers to their fourth and fifth world championships during the 1960s. And let's not forget about Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who is also a member of the multiple MVP club after he helped lead New York to two upsets over the Patriots.

Here is the full list of all Super Bowl MVP winners: