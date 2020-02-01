Super Bowl national anthem 2020: Demi Lovato scheduled to sing 'The Star Spangled Banner' in Miami
Who'll perform before kickoff at Super Bowl LIV? The world now knows
You might be ready for Super Bowl LIV to kick off this Sunday, but are you ready -- really ready -- for the performance that happens right before the game? On the world's biggest stage, some unforgettable moments can happen -- both good and bad -- for those who sing the national anthem. But what's in store for this year? We're glad you asked.
Pop star Demi Lovato has the honor of singing the anthem for Super Bowl LIV. Before the clash between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, which is just days from kicking off, Lovato will sing "The Star Spangled Banner," carrying on a tradition of big vocal talent on the biggest stage, tasked with representing the United States.
Lovato's rendition of the anthem will be broadcast live just ahead of kickoff. Lovato will be joined by Christine Sun Kim, a multi-platinum singer and songwriter who knows a thing or two about performing in front of millions, Lovato, also Grammy nominated, has a face, name and voice recognizable by many worldwide -- fans familiar with not only her top-selling records, but also her work as an philanthropist, actress and much more. Her performance at this year's Grammys blew the worldwide audience away, and she's ready to do it again on Sunday.
The draw of Super Bowl LIV won't simply be the game itself, although the stage is being set for what could be an attention-grabbing matchup, no matter which of the final four teams battles their way into the Big Game. Fans from around the globe, casual and diehard alike, also line up to catch the entertainment of commercials and the halftime show -- it all being discussed at water coolers worldwide the Monday after.
She follows previous Super Bowl national anthem performers like Gladys Knight, Alicia Keys, Billy Joel, Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston. Those are tough acts to follow, indeed, but fans can expect Lovato to carry the torch without issue. She'll set the tone for halftime performers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, in a display of entertainment the NFL hopes will one to remember for the ages.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bold predictions for Super Bowl LIV
Super Bowl LIV isn't going to go well for Patrick Mahomes
-
Super Bowl LIV rosters: Chiefs vs. 49ers
These players are tasked with making the biggest difference in Super Bowl LIV
-
Super Bowl 2020: How to watch, stream
Here's everything you need to know to catch the Big Game on Sunday
-
NFL 2020 postseason schedule and bracket
Super Bowl LIV is about to kickoff, and here's all the information you need to know
-
Revisiting the Mahomes draft-day trade
The 2017 NFL Draft affected how the future would turn out for both the Chiefs and 49ers
-
Super Bowl LIV Madden Sim
San Francisco's defense takes control in the CBS Sports 'Madden' simulation
-
Super Bowl opening night: Live updates
Players from San Francisco and Kansas City met the media at Marlins Park to kick off Super...
-
Lamar Jackson helps AFC win Pro Bowl
Jackson helped lead the AFC to an early lead and a T.J. Watt fumble return touchdown sealed...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game