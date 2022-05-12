josh-allen-bills-usatsi.jpg
Happy 2022 NFL schedule release day, which is quickly becoming an actual holiday. While some lament the fact that this process has been drawn out, it truly is a pivotal day in the NFL offseason. Thursday night is when fans will make their travel arrangements, and also when they will start to consider Over/Under win totals for all 32 NFL teams.

The schedule is also important when it comes to each NFL team's chance at Super Bowl glory. Could a rough stretch at the end of a season kick a team out of the postseason race? Could a challenging first few weeks derail a team's campaign?

Below, we will look at each team's odds to win Super Bowl LVII before and after the 2022 NFL schedule becomes official. Here's how they stack up pre-schedule release:

All odds are via Caesars Sportsbook

TeamOdds

Buffalo Bills

+700

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

+800

Kansas City Chiefs

+900

Green Bay Packers

+1100

Los Angeles Rams

+1200

San Francisco 49ers

+1500

Los Angeles Chargers

+1600

Denver Broncos

+1600

Dallas Cowboys

+1800

Cleveland Browns

+1800

Cincinnati Bengals

+2200

Baltimore Ravens

+2200

Indianapolis Colts

+2500

Arizona Cardinals

+3000

Tennessee Titans

+3000

Miami Dolphins

+3000

New England Patriots

+4000

Philadelphia Eagles

+4000

Minnesota Vikings

+4000

Las Vegas Raiders

+5000

New Orleans Saints

+5000

Pittsburgh Steelers

+6000

Washington Commanders

+7000

Seattle Seahawks

+8000

Chicago Bears

+10000

Atlanta Falcons

+10000

Carolina Panthers

+10000

New York Giants

+10000

Jacksonville Jaguars

+12500

Detroit Lions

+15000

New York Jets

+15000

Houston Texans+25000

There are a few things that stand out immediately. One is that the Bills at +700 are the lone favorite to hoist the Lombardi Trophy this upcoming season. It's also worth pointing out that the two teams who competed for the Super Bowl last year, the Rams and the Bengals, aren't included in the top four. L.A. has the fifth-shortest odds at +1200, while Cincinnati is down at 11th at +2200.

The AFC West may have overtaken the NFC West as best division in the NFL, and we can clearly see that in this list. The Broncos and Chargers are in the top 10 when it comes to teams with the best odds to win the Super Bowl next year thanks to the big offseasons both franchises had. While the Chiefs didn't make any splash moves like their rivals, Vegas is still high on Kansas City, as it has the third-shortest odds to win the Super Bowl in 2023 at +900.

As for the teams Vegas is not high on, the Texans are the biggest long shot to win the Super Bowl in 2023 at +25000. Not far behind are the Jets and the Lions at +15000. Interestingly enough, Caesars has seen an eye-popping amount of money being placed on Lions lead man Dan Campbell to win NFL Coach of the Year this upcoming season. 