Super Bowl Odds: Patriots hanging steady at -2.5, public backing Patriots but money not out of hand

The Super Bowl is seven days away, which is not a ton of time, but the buzz surrounding the game is surprisingly minimal. The buzz surrounding the spread is even smaller, with the Patriots having settled in as a 2.5-point favorite.

Despite all the bets and all the money being on New England, there's no additional movement.

Technically the Patriots opened up as underdogs (Rams -1), but that lasted all of 10 minutes or so before the Pats were one-point favorites. Some shops swung the line up to Pats -2.5 immediately.

A few shops in Vegas have tested out Patriots -3 but those lines didn't last long, because there was immediate action on the Rams. With field goals being so prevalent, three points is a key number in betting on the spread.

Oddly enough, though, there isn't a huge liability on the Patriots at the moment, Eric Osterman of Superbook USA told Covers.com, adding that he doesn't expect to see Rams +3 on his book yet.

"A little liability on the Patriots right now, but not overwhelming. We've seen some decent play, but it hasn't started getting crazy yet," Osterman said. "I wouldn't be shocked if we were one of the last to go to 3. It's football, so 3 is the key number. As soon as we go there, every sharp in the world who has a SuperBook phone app will be betting Rams +3."

In fact, most of the action at the Superbook has been on the under, with the Westgate holding a "significant five-figure liability" if the game score stays low.

The over/under has dropped significantly, down from a historically high 58 all the way down to 56.5. Per the Action Network, 51 percent of the bets and 57 percent of the money have been bet on the under so far.

This might be a situation where everyone waits and waits and waits until the end of the week to really start putting in their bets.