Super Bowl Opening Night 2025: Live updates, analysis, highlights as Chiefs, Eagles kick off Super Bowl week

Super Bowl week is officially kicking off on Monday with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles taking the field at the Caesar's Superdome for Opening Night.

Plenty of stars from both rosters -- like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce to Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts -- will be answering plenty of questions throughout the night after a ceremonial entrance into the stadium. Here at CBS Sports, we have boots on the ground reporting in New Orleans to keep you covered on everything you need to know from the first night of Super Bowl coverage. That's why it's paramount to stay locked in to our live blog for wall-to-wall coverage of Monday night's media availability with the AFC and NFC champions.

Super Bowl Opening Night where to watch

Date: Monday, Feb. 3 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

TV: NFL Network, Fox Sports 1, ESPN2 | Stream: fubo (try for free)