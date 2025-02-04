Skip to Main Content

Super Bowl Opening Night 2025: Live updates, analysis, highlights as Chiefs, Eagles kick off Super Bowl week

Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley and the rest of the players meet the media at the Superdome in New Orleans

Super Bowl week is officially kicking off on Monday with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles taking the field at the Caesar's Superdome for Opening Night. 

Plenty of stars from both rosters -- like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce to Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts -- will be answering plenty of questions throughout the night after a ceremonial entrance into the stadium. Here at CBS Sports, we have boots on the ground reporting in New Orleans to keep you covered on everything you need to know from the first night of Super Bowl coverage. That's why it's paramount to stay locked in to our live blog for wall-to-wall coverage of Monday night's media availability with the AFC and NFC champions. 

Super Bowl Opening Night where to watch

Date: Monday, Feb. 3 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
TV: NFL Network, Fox Sports 1, ESPN2 | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Cooper Kupp says goodbye

First, Myles Garrett did his best to take the spotlight off the Super Bowl, now we have COOPER KUPP. He announced that the Rams have informed him that they're going to try to trade him.

Three years ago, Kupp was the MVP of the SUPER BOWL, and now, the Rams are ready to move on from him. 

Cooper Kupp says goodbye to Rams: Former All-Pro WR says team will immediately begin efforts to trade him
Bryan DeArdo
John Breech
February 4, 2025, 12:21 AM
Feb. 03, 2025, 7:21 pm EST
 
If you need something to read before the start of Opening Night, I tasted all the food that's going to be available at the Super Bowl on Sunday. Yes, I'm to full to move, but I did manage to write something about my experience before going into a full food coma. 

John Breech
February 4, 2025, 12:18 AM
Feb. 03, 2025, 7:18 pm EST
 
We're less than an hour away from the start of Super Bowl Opening Night

John Breech
February 4, 2025, 12:17 AM
Feb. 03, 2025, 7:17 pm EST
