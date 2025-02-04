Skip to Main Content

Super Bowl Opening Night 2025 takeaways: Eagles generate more buzz as they prepare to face Chiefs in big game

Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley and the rest of the players met with the media on Monday night

Super Bowl week is officially kicking off on Monday with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles taking the field at the Caesar's Superdome for Opening Night. 

Plenty of stars from both rosters -- like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce to Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts -- answered plenty of questions throughout the night after a ceremonial entrance into the stadium.

Here at CBS Sports, we have boots on the ground reporting in New Orleans to keep you covered on everything you need to know from the first night of Super Bowl coverage.

Let's start with some key takeaways from Opening Night:

Eagles generate more buzz in New Orleans

The Chiefs have been there, done that, so maybe it's a case of fans growing tired of their dynasty. But the Caesars Superdome crowd was very clearly weighted in the Eagles' favor. Saints fans were actually responsible for the loudest roar during early introductions, representing their home city well. But Birds faithful traveled well, too. And so did the media interested in their return to the big stage; Eagles podiums were much fuller, with the Superdome floor jam-packed, compared to the Chiefs later in the night.

Chiefs have added respect for Hurts, Eagles

Two years after edging them in Super Bowl LVII, the reigning champions weren't just complimentary of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, but highlighted specific areas of growth for the quarterback. Both Chris Jones and Trent McDuffie, stalwarts of Steve Spagnuolo's defense, highlighted Hurts' mental processing, suggesting the fifth-year signal-caller has improved his ability to "ID coverages" since their last title showdown. Jones added that Hurts has been "more patient in the pocket."

Birds highlight Sirianni's leadership

Andy Reid may be the more accomplished coach on the big stage this year, but Nick Sirianni drew his fair share of praise around the Superdome. Eagles All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson, an unofficial spokesman for the team, touted Sirianni's ability to hold "everybody" accountable, and also squelch any unrest over outside perceptions and expectations surrounding the team: "Anything in the media that's going around, he addresses it." Linebacker Zack Baun also praised the club's attention to detail under Sirianni's lead.

Updates
(29)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chiefs' special draft class

CB Trent McDuffie was asked a few questions about the 2022 draft class that produced seven contributors (McDuffie, George Karlaftis, Leo Chenal, Bryan Cook, Jaylen Watson, Joshua Williams and Nazeeh Johnson) and five starters on defense. He said the biggest, most important thing is that they've all stuck together despite the fact that some of them are starters, some are rotational players and some are only situational, and he credited the bond they built in rookie mini-camp for that.

Jared Dubin
February 4, 2025, 4:04 AM
Feb. 03, 2025, 11:04 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chiefs defensive stars dish on Jalen Hurts

 
Pinned
Link copied

Kelce not thinking about retirement

 
Pinned
Link copied

Butker's favorite kick

 
Pinned
Link copied

Travis got jokes!

 
Pinned
Link copied

DeAndre Hopkins opens up about Titans departure

 
Pinned
Link copied
 
Pinned
Link copied

Pretty popular players

 
Pinned
Link copied

Andy Reid retiring? Not so fast

 
Pinned
Link copied
 
Pinned
Link copied

Giants --> Eagles

 
Pinned
Link copied

Eagles player not familiar with Taylor Swift

It turns out Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert doesn't know much, if anything, about superstar Taylor Swift. She'll almost certainly be in attendance during Sunday's game cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs arrive

 
Pinned
Link copied

Super Bowl Sunday will be a dream come true for Saquon Barkley 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jalen Hurts doesn't call the "Tush Push" the "Tush Push"

 
Pinned
Link copied

Birthday boy🎂

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jalen Hurts shouts out unheralded Eagles

 
Pinned
Link copied

Sirianni gets a smooch

Chad Ochocinco is one-of-a-kind.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Eagles owner addresses Celtics rumors

There were reports that Jeffrey Lurie was interested in potentially buying the Boston Celtics. The Eagles owner addressed that topic at Super Bowl Opening Night.

 
Pinned
Link copied

A.J. Brown gets sound advice

 
Pinned
Link copied
 
Pinned
Link copied

Saquon takes a shot at the Giants

Jameis Winston, serving as a media personality at Super Bowl Opening Night, asked Saquon Barkley who was going to sign him in free agency. Barkley's answer? The team that let him go.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Darius Slay interview highlights

Our own Jared Dubin was at Darius Slay's interview session. Here's what he learned: 

  • Favorite cereal is Cinnamon Toast Crunch
  • Big Dom is really funny????
  • He knew how good Zack Baun would be when he first saw him in training camp because he was always in the right spots
  • He credits defensive coordinator Vic Fangio for being a great teacher and sitting them all down after the bye week and telling them they needed to be better
  • He loves the young DBs and thinks the Eagles are going have two stars for a long time in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean
 
Pinned
Link copied

LB Jalyx Hunt and CB Kelee Ringo are rocking the shades 

 
Pinned
Link copied

The NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles have arrived 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Six-time Pro Bowl WR Chad Ochocinco is at Super Bowl Opening Night

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cooper Kupp says goodbye

First, Myles Garrett did his best to take the spotlight off the Super Bowl, now we have COOPER KUPP. He announced that the Rams have informed him that they're going to try to trade him.

Three years ago, Kupp was the MVP of the SUPER BOWL, and now, the Rams are ready to move on from him. 

Cooper Kupp landing spots: Potential trade destinations for former All-Pro WR with Rams seeking to move him
Bryan DeArdo
Cooper Kupp landing spots: Potential trade destinations for former All-Pro WR with Rams seeking to move him
John Breech
February 4, 2025, 12:21 AM
Feb. 03, 2025, 7:21 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

What's on the Super Bowl menu?

If you need something to read before the start of Opening Night, I tasted all the food that's going to be available at the Super Bowl on Sunday. Yes, I'm to full to move, but I did manage to write something about my experience before going into a full food coma. 

John Breech
February 4, 2025, 12:18 AM
Feb. 03, 2025, 7:18 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Here we go

We're less than an hour away from the start of Super Bowl Opening Night

John Breech
February 4, 2025, 12:17 AM
Feb. 03, 2025, 7:17 pm EST
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    6:56

    Breaking: Rams Intend To Trade WR Cooper Kupp

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Top Landing Spots for Cooper Kupp

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    Examining Possible Trade Return For Kupp

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    Matthew Stafford Set To Lose Top Wideout

  • Image thumbnail
    3:01

    Super Bowl LIX Position Battle: Quarterbacks

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    Super Bowl LIX Position Battle: Offensive Line

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    Super Bowl LIX Position Battle: Front Seven

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    Super Bowl LIX Position Battle: Secondary

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    Super Bowl LIX Position Battle: Coaching Staff

  • Image thumbnail
    9:51

    NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Super Bowl LIX Press Conference

  • Image thumbnail
    0:34

    This Just In: Report - Texans Hiring Nick Caley As Offensive Coordinator

  • Image thumbnail
    1:40

    NFL Mock Draft: Jaxson Dart Stock On The Rise

  • Image thumbnail
    2:11

    NFL Mock Draft: Bills Add Another WR In Matthew Golden

  • Image thumbnail
    2:23

    NFL Mock Draft: Rams Snag O-Lineman Grey Zabel At No. 26

  • Image thumbnail
    3:01

    NFL Mock Draft: Browns Bolster D-Line With Mason Graham

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    NFL Mock Draft: Travis Hunter Falls To Raiders At No. 6

  • Image thumbnail
    2:51

    NFL Mock Draft: Will Campbell Climbs Into Top 4 To Patriots

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Best Super Bowls Since 2000: No. 3 Tom Brady, Patriots Comeback Down 28-3 Against Falcons

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Best Super Bowls Since 2000: No. 1 Defensive Hold On James Bradberry Leads To Chiefs Win Over Eagles

See All NFL Videos