Super Bowl Opening Night 2025 takeaways: Eagles generate more buzz as they prepare to face Chiefs in big game

Super Bowl week is officially kicking off on Monday with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles taking the field at the Caesar's Superdome for Opening Night.

Plenty of stars from both rosters -- like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce to Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts -- answered plenty of questions throughout the night after a ceremonial entrance into the stadium.

Here at CBS Sports, we have boots on the ground reporting in New Orleans to keep you covered on everything you need to know from the first night of Super Bowl coverage.

Let's start with some key takeaways from Opening Night:

Eagles generate more buzz in New Orleans

The Chiefs have been there, done that, so maybe it's a case of fans growing tired of their dynasty. But the Caesars Superdome crowd was very clearly weighted in the Eagles' favor. Saints fans were actually responsible for the loudest roar during early introductions, representing their home city well. But Birds faithful traveled well, too. And so did the media interested in their return to the big stage; Eagles podiums were much fuller, with the Superdome floor jam-packed, compared to the Chiefs later in the night.

Chiefs have added respect for Hurts, Eagles

Two years after edging them in Super Bowl LVII, the reigning champions weren't just complimentary of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, but highlighted specific areas of growth for the quarterback. Both Chris Jones and Trent McDuffie, stalwarts of Steve Spagnuolo's defense, highlighted Hurts' mental processing, suggesting the fifth-year signal-caller has improved his ability to "ID coverages" since their last title showdown. Jones added that Hurts has been "more patient in the pocket."

Birds highlight Sirianni's leadership

Andy Reid may be the more accomplished coach on the big stage this year, but Nick Sirianni drew his fair share of praise around the Superdome. Eagles All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson, an unofficial spokesman for the team, touted Sirianni's ability to hold "everybody" accountable, and also squelch any unrest over outside perceptions and expectations surrounding the team: "Anything in the media that's going around, he addresses it." Linebacker Zack Baun also praised the club's attention to detail under Sirianni's lead.