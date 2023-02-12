With only a few more days until gameday (!), Super Bowl week is coming to a close, and whether you like it or not, Super Bowl Sunday has become a legitimate gambling holiday. Betting on the Super Bowl is a lot different than betting on any other NFL game. Sportsbooks around the country provide props that have nothing to do with the game itself and cross-sports props as well.

If you are considering placing a few wagers or just want to see what all the hoopla is with sports gambling, this is the article for you. Below, we will list and break down 57 total bets for Super Bowl LVII, which features the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. From novelty bets, to player props, to same-game parlays, there's plenty to consider. I guarantee you that you will see something below that catches your eye. Let's jump in.

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Super Bowl novelty bets

'Brotherly Love' line: Travis Kelce receiving yards (-6.5) (-160) vs. Jason Kelce snaps played. Here's a fun one for the brothers. Jason is averaging 67 snaps played per game over his last three contests. I'll take Travis to get to seven more receiving yards.

Coin toss: Tails (-101). A meaningless bet that's fun to get out of the way early. Tails is 29-27 all time, while Heads has hit in four out of the past five. I don't care, "Tails never fails!"

Will there be a score in the last 3.5 minutes of the fourth quarter? YES -190."Yes" has hit in eight straight Super Bowls, and in 14 out of the past 15. Will there be a score in the first six minutes? NO -145. We have not seen a score in the first six minutes in any of the last six Super Bowls.

Will there be a two-point conversion attempted? YES (+110)

Will there be a successful two-point conversion? YES (+240). We haven't seen a successful two-point conversion in five straight Super Bowls. Between Andy Reid and Nick Sirianni, however, maybe we can expect some fun on Sunday. Will the team that scores last win the game? YES (-210). Juicy, but this has hit in nine straight Super Bowls.

Will there be a score in the last two minutes of the first half? NO (+280). There's some value on this line. Believe it or not, "No" has hit in three out of the past four Super Bowls.

Total interceptions in game: Over 1.5 (+140). There have been multiple interceptions thrown in four straight Super Bowls.

Total players with a passing attempt in game: Over 2.5 (+115). I try to place this every year, just for fun. Four players attempted a pass in the last Super Bowl!

Largest lead in game: Under 14.5 (-130). Since 2003, there has been a lead of 15 or more points in just five of the 19 Super Bowls played. This line just sounds too high.

Shortest touchdown yardage in game: Under 1.5 (-180)

Will a drive start at the 5-yard line or less? YES (+135). This bet makes punts more interesting. First drive of game ends in punt and does not cross midfield? YES (+100). I'm not expecting a quick start.

Jersey number of first touchdown scorer odd/even: Odd (-160): This could be Patrick Mahomes, A.J. Brown, Jalen Hurts, JuJu Smith-Schuster etc. Chiefs' total rushing yards in game: Under 100.5 (-135): Kansas City reached just 42 total rushing yards against the Cincinnati Bengals, and now has to face another tough defensive line. At least one touchdown in each quarter: NO (-140)

Field goal made in fourth quarter? YES (-160)

Field goal made in first quarter? YES (-115)



Player props

Isiah Pacheco receiving yards: Over 16.5 (-121). Pacheco crossed this line just four times in the regular season, but he caught a career-high five passes for 59 yards in the AFC Championship Game. The rookie running back could be poised to again play a large role in the passing game on Sunday. Kenneth Gainwell rushing yards: Over 19.5 (-115). This line appears too low. Gainwell has crossed this number with ease in his past three contests. Harrison Butker made field goals: Over 1.5 (-154). Butker has crossed this line in each of the Chiefs' two playoff games. Travis Kelce anytime TD (-114). This will be a popular bet. Jalen Hurts passing touchdowns: Under 1.5 (-125). Hurts has thrown two touchdowns in two postseason games. He failed to throw one in the NFC Championship, making it the third time in the last four games he failed to throw a touchdown. Hurts should throw one on Sunday, but two? I'm not sure. Travis Kelce total receptions: Over 6.5 (-184). Kelce has crossed this line in each postseason game, and likely will again on Sunday. That's why it's so juicy. Throw it in a same-game parlay. Will Chris Jones record a sack? YES (-110). Jones recorded two sacks in the AFC Championship. Will Haason Reddick record a sack? YES (-150). Reddick has recorded 3.5 sacks in his two postseason games with Philly. Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl MVP (+130). I maintain Damien Williams should have won Super Bowl MVP in Super Bowl LIV, but if the Chiefs win this game, it's likely Mahomes will again win MVP. A.J. Brown yards of first reception: Under 9.5 (+100) Maybe Brown gets a screen pass on his first touch or a quick curl route. At plus money, why not take a flier? Brett Kern to punt a touchback: Over 0.5 (+400). Kern punted a touchback against the San Francisco 49ers. This is a flier, but the juice convinced me to play it. Kenneth Gainwell longest rush: Over 9.5 (-115) Gainwell recorded a 17-yard rush against the 49ers, and a 35-yard rush against the New York Giants in Philly's first postseason game. Patrick Mahomes half with most passing yards: 2nd half + OT (-135). My game script includes the Chiefs being down at halftime and coming back to win. Dallas Goedert first Eagles player to record a reception (+330) Dallas Goedert anytime TD (+170). Hurts' security blanket could score in the red zone. He caught a touchdown in the divisional round.

Totals

Under 51: The Over is the popular bet, but I'll go the other way. Unders went 6-0 in the divisional and conference championship round for the first time since 1988. The Super Bowl that year also went Under. Total K.C. touchdowns: Over 2.5 (-170). A good bet if you have the Chiefs winning. Or maybe just in general! Eagles total points: Under 26.5 (-120). The Eagles averaged 28.1 points per game in the regular season, but if you're on the Chiefs to win this matchup, you might as well take the Under on this prop.



Same-game parlays

Here are a some same-game parlays to consider, covering a variety of possible outcomes.

The 'Eagles win Super Bowl via the ground' SGP (+1000): Eagles ML + Jalen Hurts Under 1.5 passing TDs + Kenneth Gainwell Over 19.5 rushing yards + Jalen Hurts anytime TD Another Eagles 'ground and pound' SGP (+500): Miles Sanders Over 60.5 rushing yards + Kenneth Gainwell Over 19.5 rushing yards + Jalen Hurts Over 10.5 rushing attempts. The 'Chiefs passing attack rules the day' SGP (+650): Chiefs ML + Patrick Mahomes Over 2.5 passing TDs + Marquez Valdes-Scantling Over 2.5 receptions + Harrison Butker Over 2.5 made extra points. The 'Kelce special' SGP (+475): Chiefs ML + Travis Kelce Over 77.5 receiving yards + Travis Kelce Over 6.5 receptions + Travis Kelce anytime TD. The 'Eagles defense stands tall' SGP (+370): Patrick Mahomes Under 294.5 passing yards + Patrick Mahomes Under 2.5 passing TDs + Patrick Mahomes Over 0.5 INTs. The 'simulation parlay' (+410): Eagles ML + Over 51 points + Patrick Mahomes Under 2.5 passing touchdowns

Cross-sports props

*All other sports have their matchups occur on Sunday, Feb. 12 unless otherwise noted*

What will be more? Lakers + Warriors points on Feb. 11 (+4.5) OR Jalen Hurts passing yards: Lakers + Warriors points (+4.5) (-115). The Lakers and Warriors are both in the top six when it comes to points scored per game. If we combined their averages, they are expected to cross 235 points. Hurts hasn't crossed 230 passing yards since returning from injury, not that he has needed to. SportsLine projects him to hit the Under on his passing yards in Super Bowl LVII as well. What will be more? Seattle Kraken goals OR Marquez Valdes-Scantling receptions (-105): MVS receptions (-105). The Kraken are favored to win this head-to-head, and I understand why. Seattle averages 3.54 goals per game, while MVS averaged 2.5 receptions per game this season. However, the Kraken are playing three road games over the next four days, and MVS caught six of eight targets for 116 yards and a touchdown in the AFC Championship Game. I'll take the Chiefs' wideout.

What will be more? Aliyah Boston points + rebounds (-5.5) OR Jerick McKinnon receiving yards: Boston points + rebounds points (-5.5) (-125). South Carolina's star forward averages 23.5 points + rebounds per game. McKinnon has 17 total receiving yards in each of his last three games. Maybe Pacheco is taking over in the receiving game. I lean to Boston.

What will be more? Zach Edey rebounds OR Chiefs first-half points: Edey rebounds (-140). Edey averages 13.2 rebounds per game, but he grabbed 18 boards last Saturday against Indiana.

What will be more? Connor McDavid points OR Patrick Mahomes TD passes: Mahomes TD passes (-140). The Edmonton Oilers star racks up points at an absurd late, and leads the NHL in that category by a wide margin. Here's to hoping he has an off day against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.



Long shots