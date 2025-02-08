The Super Bowl is here, and it is one of the unofficial gambling holidays of the year. Sportsbooks go all out for this big game (you can check out reviews and welcome offers for the BetMGM new user promo, DraftKings' new user promo and FanDuel signup bonus), offering props on the opening coin toss, the team to receive the opening kickoff, the fastest offensive ball carrier and even what color the liquid splashed on the winning coach will be.

It's tough to keep track with all the possible bets you can make on this game, so we reached out to our CBS Sports crew for some help. Below, we will break down 59 bets to make for the 59th Super Bowl.

Bonus: SportsLine's R.J. White has also shared his top 59 bets for Super Bowl LIX, which includes his favorite SGP as well as picks on the money line, team totals, player props, national anthem, halftime show, Super Bowl MVP and three longshots of 100-1 or more.

CBS Sports staff props

Jordan Dajani: Travis Kelce Under 15.5 mph (-116, FanDuel): Kelce's longest reception went for 11 yards in the AFC Championship game. I have him in a role where he's moving the chains, not out-sprinting the Eagles down the sideline. Tyler Sullivan: Dallas Goedert Over 4.5 receptions (-137, DraftKings): Kansas City is allowing six receptions per game to the tight end position (fourth highest in the NFL). Goedert also has at least four receptions in nine straight playoff games. Tyler Sullivan: Jalen Hurts Over 9.5 rushing attempts (+103, DraftKings): Hurts crossed this total in the NFC Championship and averaged 10 attempts per game during the regular season. Bryant McFadden: Jalen Hurts Over 225 passing yards (+123, DraftKings). Jared Dubin: Xavier Worthy anytime TD (+165, DraftKings): They have been aggressive about getting him the ball in scoring position. Jared Dubin: Mahomes/Worthy/Barkley to lead in pass/receiving/rushing yards (+800, DraftKings): I feel very confident about the Mahomes and Barkley parts, and I feel confident about Worthy leading the Chiefs in receiving. Jared Dubin: Over 2.5 total fourth-down conversions (+120, DraftKings): This feels like an obvious one to me. Jared Dubin: Chiefs to win from behind (+175, DraftKings): They seemingly always do this. Garrett Podell: Saquon Barkley to score 1+ receiving TD and 1+ rushing TD (+1000, DraftKings): Saquon Barkley is the engine that powers the Eagles offense, and he'll have the ball in his hands early and often. These are great plus money odds for the Eagles' offensive focal point. Garrett Podell: Travis Kelce to have 87+ receiving yards and score 1+ TD (+450, DraftKings): When the chips are down, Patrick Mahomes looks for Travis Kelce. Their 18 touchdowns as a QB-pass catcher duo are the most in NFL postseason history. Will Brinson: Chiefs ML/Barkley ATD/Sam Burns Waste winner w/o Scottie Scheffler (+7000): Take Scottie out of the equation and you really open up this tournament. Burns' approach play the last few weeks leaves a little to be desired but he's got incredible history in Phoenix, thrives in the spotlight (and with playing with his BFF Scottie if that happens on Sunday) and we're talking about a JUICY number here with two very likely outcomes and without the fear of Scottie just destroying a weaker field after coming back from injury and looking sharp at Pebble. Will Brinson: Scheffler top 10/Barkley ATD/Chiefs ML (+325): You can also take Scottie to win and put it in this parlay and get it up to 10-1 if you want to really lean into the chalk, but I like this price for a top 10 finish (-370) from the best player in the world coupled with the reverse correlation of a Saquon TD and a Chiefs win. You're basically banking on the best people at their job (QB, RB, PGA Tour player) to be the best on Super Bowl weekend. Bryan DeArdo: Last play of the game to be a QB kneel: Yes -188. I'm banking on this ending with the winning team having the ball and going victory formation for the final play(s). It helps that onside kicks are almost never recovered, so the team that has it late has that advantage. Eric Kernish: Saquon Barkley to record 25+ rushing yards in each quarter (+750, FanDuel): I don't see why the Eagles star cannot attain these numbers Sunday. Each rushing yard against the Chiefs won't be easy, but enough carries should help accomplish this prop bet. Kyle Stackpole: Chiefs-Eagles first-quarter points UNDER 9.5 (-108, FanDuel): Credit to Action Network for these stats: Teams have combined to score at least 10 points in the first quarter of just five of the past 27 Super Bowls (18.5%). There have also been six scoreless first quarters over that span, including the Chiefs and 49ers last year. Yes, the Chiefs and Eagles combined to score 14 first-quarter points (seven each) in Super Bowl LVII. And no, I don't care. No one likes rooting for slow starts to games, but people like money, right? Take the under. Kyle Stackpole: Jalen Hurts over 200.5 passing yards (-114, BetRivers): Jalen Hurts only averaged 199.8 passing yards in games he completed this season (regular/postseason), and the Eagles have the best running back in the NFL in Saquon Barkley. The Chiefs are going to do everything they can to contain Barkley, though, and force Hurts to beat them, which he nearly did in the Super Bowl two years ago when he threw for 304 yards. Also, this is 10 yards lower than the next-lowest sportsbook. Need I say more? Doug Clawson: Patrick Mahomes rush yards over 28.5 (-110): Mahomes relies on his legs a lot more in the playoffs and he has gone over that number (29, 33, 41, 66) in all four career Super Bowl appearances. Doug Clawson: Saquon Barkley longest rush under 24.5 (-120): Saquon's home run streak stops vs. K.C. The Chiefs have allowed a 25+ yard rush to a RB in only two of the last 20 playoff games. The longest rush they allowed to Christian McCaffrey in last year's Super Bowl was 11 yards. Joel Corry: Will Jalen Hurts score a first-half rushing TD? Yes (+200, STN Sports): Hurts has 18 rushing TDs this season, including the postseason. He has a first-half rushing TD in each of Philadelphia's last two playoff games.

2025 Super Bowl MVP odds, picks, best bets: Why Saquon can break a drought, plus some decent long shots Will Brinson

Super Bowl novelty bets

Coin toss: Tails (-105, Caesars): Tails has come up 30 times in the 58 Super Bowls (52%), but heads has come up in three out of the past four Super Bowls. Tails is due, baby. Two-point conversion attempt? Yes (+100): This isn't "will a two-point conversion attempt succeed," it's just if one will be attempted. We saw three two-point conversion attempts in the NFC Championship game, and three in the AFC Championship game! Gatorade color: Purple (+300): The Chiefs had purple Gatorade in each of the last two Super Bowls. Longest field goal made: Over 47.5 (-105, DraftKings): Harrison Butker has made three of the 11 field goals of 49+ yards in Super Bowl history. Will the shortest touchdown be Over/Under 1.5 yards? Under (-175): There has been a 1-yard touchdown in four of the last five Super Bowls, and seven of the last nine. Will there be a score in final 3.5 minutes of the fourth quarter? Yes (-180): "Yes" has hit in nine straight Super Bowls and 16 of the last 17. First touchdown jersey number: Under 15.5 (-115, DraftKings): We'll be rooting for Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Isiah Pacheco, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smtih, and Xavier Worthy here. We're against Travis Kelce, Saquon Barkley, and Kareem Hunt. We Work Quick: A.J. Brown and Xavier Worthy will have at least one reception in the first quarter (-115, Caesars): Both of these players will be important to their respective teams hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the night. Betting one each to record at least one reception in the first quarter seems like decent value at -115. Total Sacks in game: Under 5.5 (-145, Caesars): The Chiefs and Eagles combined for two total sacks last Super Bowl. Eagles first drive to include a 10+ yard rush (+125, Caesars): The Eagles have hit this prop in all three of their playoff games.

Player props

DeAndre Hopkins Over 1.5 receptions (+105): The trade-deadline acquisition hasn't been a massive contributor for Kansas City as of late. He failed to catch one pass in the divisional round, but did catch one in the AFC Championship game. My prediction is that he catches two passes on the biggest stage of them all. Kareem Hunt first Chiefs touchdown scorer (+430, FanDuel): Hunt has scored the first Kansas City touchdown in five games this season (team high). Patrick Mahomes Under 0.5 interceptions (-125, DraftKings): Mahomes has thrown zero interceptions in his last eight games. Jalen Hurts Under 0.5 interceptions (-160, DraftKings): Hurts has just one interception in his last 12 games. Parlay: Patrick Mahomes + Jalen Hurts to throw zero interceptions (+180, DraftKings): If you parlay the two bets above and believe both quarterbacks have a clean day through the air, you're looking at plus money. Zack Baun Over 9.5 total tackles + assists (-132, FanDuel): Baun has recorded double-digit tackles in nine games this season, including 12 in the NFC Championship. Cooper DeJean Over 4.5 total tackles + assists (-165, DraftKings): DeJean has gone over this number in two of Philadelphia's three playoff games. Saquon Barkley Over 112.5 yards (-109, DraftKings): Barkley has rushed for 118+ yards in five straight games, including all three playoff games. Saquon Barkley to score two-plus touchdowns (+295, DraftKings): Barkley has scored multiple touchdowns in eight games this season, most of any player. Saquon Barkley over 21.5 rushing attempts (-128, FanDuel): Barkley has exceed this total in two of Philadelphia's three playoff games, and in nine of his 16 games played in the regular season. Dallas Goedert Over 52.5 receiving yards (-110, DraftKings): The Chiefs allow the most receiving yards to tight ends in the NFL. Dallas Goedert longest reception Over 19.5 (-115, DraftKings): Goedert has recorded a 20-plus yard reception in all three playoff games this postseason. Patrick Mahomes Over 5.5 rushing attempts (-125, FanDuel): Mahomes has gone over this number in 10 of his 20 games played in the playoffs. Saquon Barkley longest rush Over 25.5 (-110, DraftKings): Barkley has gone over this number in two of Philadelphia's three playoff games and seven times during the regular season. Xavier Worthy Over 5.5 rushing yards (-119, DraftKings): Worthy has gone over this number in four of his last five games played dating back to the regular season (excluding Week 18 when K.C. rested starters). A.J. Brown Under 5.5 receptions (-141, DraftKings): Brown has gone Under six receptions in 11 games this season, including twice in the playoffs. Travis Kelce anytime touchdown (+145, DraftKings): Kelce has scored a touchdown in 15 career playoff games, tied for the most in NFL history. Travis Kelce Over 60.5 receiving yards (-110, FanDuel): Kelce has gone over this total in two of his last three games dating back to the regular season. DeVonta Smith Over 4.5 receptions (+104, FanDuel): Smith is averaging four catches per game this postseason, hauling in 100% of his targets. That could warrant more looks in the Super Bowl. DeVonta Smith longest reception Over 19.5 yards (-115, FanDuel): Smith has gone over this number in 11 games this season, including twice in the playoffs. Marquise Brown Under 42.5 receiving yards (-111, DraftKings): Brown has yet to go over this number in the playoffs. Isiah Pacheco Under 28.5 rushing + receiving yards (-115, DraftKings): Pacheco hasn't been too involved in the K.C. backfield and has gone under this number in four straight games entering the Super Bowl.

Bonus: SportsLine props expert Alex Selesnick (aka PropStarz) has locked in his top three player props for the Super Bowl over at SportsLine, featuring a key play on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Total

Largest lead Under 13.5 points (+105): We are expecting a close game, right? I thought this line would be 10.5 to be honest, and I like that we get the 13-point possibility while still staying Under at plus money. Under 48.5 (-110, FanDuel): The Under is a combined 22-17 between the Chiefs and Eagles this season. First-half total: Under 23.5 (-105, DraftKings): With both defenses playing well and an emphasis on the running game, we could see a low-scoring first half.

Long shots