Super Bowl results, scores: All 52 previous Super Bowls, who won and who lost, heading into Rams vs. Patriots

For the ninth time in the last 18 years, the seemingly unkillable juggernaut that is the New England Patriots is in the Super Bowl (which kicks off today and you can stream Super Bowl LIII right here on CBSSports.com). This time, the Pats dynasty will take on one of the NFC's young upstarts, the Rams -- which also happens to be who New England beat in 2002 to give birth to a dynasty.

Will the Patriots be able to push their Super Bowl record with Tom Brady to 6-3? We'll find out today in the 53rd edition of the Super Bowl.

In the AFC Championship Game, the Patriots beat the Chiefs on the road and came out with their ninth AFC title under Bill Belichick. The victory sent them to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row. Their opponent for the big game: the Rams, who also won in overtime to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since ... facing the Patriots 17 years ago.

Here are the results of the previous 52 Super Bowls: