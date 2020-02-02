Super Bowl results, scores: Every winner, final score and MVP from previous 53 championship games

Super Bowl LIV is almost here, and it's going to take it's place in history. There's a lot on the line! Will it be the San Francisco 49ers or Kansas City Chiefs who ultimately become champions at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens? If it's the Chiefs who prevail, it will mark the longest span between Super Bowl victories for an NFL franchise, as the Chiefs' last (and only) Super Bowl win took place 50 years ago in Super Bowl IV. However, if the 49ers get the win, they will join the Patriots and Steelers as the only franchises with six Lombardi Trophies.

The 49ers and Chiefs are also looking to earn the title of world champion during an important year in the NFL -- the league's 100th season -- and either Kyle Shanahan or Andy Reid will cap it off by hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the 54th Super Bowl.

Before San Francisco and Kansas City duel in Miami, here are the results of all 53 Super Bowls in NFL history: