Super Bowl scores, final results: Every past score, MVPs, winners from previous 53 championship games

Super Bowl LIV will have some major historical significance. If the Chiefs win, it will mark the longest span between Super Bowl victories for an NFL franchise, as the Chiefs' last (and only) Super Bowl win took place 50 years ago in Super Bowl IV. If the 49ers win, they will join the Steelers and Patriots as the only franchises with six Lombardi Trophies. Both the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs have earned the right to represent their respective conferences in Super Bowl LIV. Along with earning the right to play in the NFL's 54th Super Bowl, the 49ers and Chiefs are also looking to earn the title of world champion during the NFL's centennial season, as the league's 100th season will end with either Andy Reid or Kyle Shanahan hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy. There's a lot on the line, folks!

Before San Francisco and Kansas City duel in Miami, here are the results of all 53 Super Bowls in NFL history: