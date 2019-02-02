Super Bowl scores, results: Champions, runners-up of all 52 Super Bowls heading into Patriots vs. Rams

When Super Bowl LIII kicks off in Atlanta tomorrow, we'll have our eyes on a matchup between the AFC's juggernaut against one of the NFC's young upstarts. The unkillable dynasty of the New England Patriots has made its way back to the big game for the ninth time since 2002, which just so happens to be the last trip for their opponent on Sunday, the Rams. You can stream Super Bowl LIII right here on CBSSports.com.

The Patriots beat the Chiefs on the road in the conference championship game and came out with their ninth AFC title under Bill Belichick. The victory sent them to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row. Their opponent for the big game: the Rams, who also won in overtime to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since ... facing the Patriots 17 years ago.

Will the Patriots be able to push their Super Bowl record with Tom Brady to 6-3? We'll find out on Feb. 3.

