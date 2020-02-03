Super Bowl scores, results: Every final score, winner and MVP from all 54 championship games

The NFL has a new champion. For the first time in 50 years, the Chiefs are owners of the Vince Lombardi Trophy, defeating the NFC champion 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. After trailing by 10 points midway through the fourth quarter, Patrick Mahomes led a 21-point scoring spree that propelled the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl win since Kansas City dispatched the Vikings in Super Bowl LIV.

The Chiefs are now 2-1 in Super Bowls, while the 49ers are now 5-2 in the Big Game. With the Chiefs' win, AFC teams are now 27-27 against the NFC in the Super Bowl. Since 2000, the AFC has won 13 of the 20 Super Bowls in that span, with the Patriots winning six of those games.

With this year's Super Bowl in the books, here is an updated look at the score of all 54 Super Bowls: