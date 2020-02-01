Super Bowl scores, results: Every final score, winner and MVP from previous 53 championship games

There's a lot on the line, folks! Whether it's the Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers who ultimately take home the Lombardi Trophy, Super Bowl LIV is going to take its place in history. If the San Francisco 49ers get the win, they will join the Steelers and Patriots as the only franchises with six Lombardi Trophies. However, if its the Kansas City Chiefs who prevail, it will mark the longest span between Super Bowl victories for an NFL franchise, as the Chiefs' last (and only) Super Bowl win took place 50 years ago in Super Bowl IV.

Along with the prestige of playing in the NFL's 54th Super Bowl, the 49ers and Chiefs are also looking to earn the title of world champion during an important year in the NFL -- the league's 100th season -- and either Kyle Shanahan or Andy Reid will cap it off by hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Before San Francisco and Kansas City duel in Miami, here are the results of all 53 Super Bowls in NFL history: