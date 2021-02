Last February, Patrick Mahomes and his teammates joined the list of teams that took home the Lombardi Trophy. This February, Mahomes and the Chiefs will try to join an even more exclusive club: teams that successfully defended their championship.

To do that, the Chiefs will have to defeat Tom Brady, who is preparing to make his 10th Super Bowl start. The Buccaneers are also led by a talented receiving corps, a solid offensive line and a defense that finished eighth in fewest points allowed during the regular season.

Before the Buccaneers and Chiefs face off in Tampa on Feb. 7, here are the scores of the previous 54 Super Bowls:

