Super Bowl scores, results: Winners, every MVP, and all past scores from previous 53 championship games

No matter who ends up victorious in Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, NFL history will be made. If the 49ers win, they will join the Steelers and Patriots as the only franchises with six Lombardi Trophies. There is obviously a lot on the line in this year's big game. However, if the Chiefs get the win, it will mark the longest span between Super Bowl victories for an NFL franchise, as the Chiefs' last (and only) Super Bowl win took place 50 years ago in Super Bowl IV.

There's a lot on the line, folks! The Chiefs and 49ers -- along with earning the right to play in the NFL's 54th Super Bowl -- are also looking to earn the title of world champion during the NFL's centennial season, as the league's 100th season will end with either Kyle Shanahan or Andy Reid hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Before San Francisco and Kansas City duel in Miami, here are the results of all 53 Super Bowls in NFL history: