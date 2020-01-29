Super Bowl scores: Winners, MVPs, final results, every past score from previous 53 championship games

Both the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers have earned the right to represent their respective conferences in Super Bowl LIV, and whichever team wins, it will have some historical significance. If it's the 49ers, they will join the Steelers and Patriots as the only franchises with six Lombardi Trophies. If it's the Chiefs, it will mark the longest span between Super Bowl victories for an NFL franchise, as the Chiefs' last (and only) Super Bowl win took place 50 years ago in Super Bowl IV.

There's a lot on the line, folks! The Chiefs and 49ers -- along with earning the right to play in the NFL's 54th Super Bowl -- are also looking to earn the title of world champion during the NFL's centennial season, as the league's 100th season will end with either Kyle Shanahan or Andy Reid hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Before San Francisco and Kansas City duel in Miami, here are the results of all 53 Super Bowls in NFL history: