Super Bowl squares strategy 2020: How to win at football squares, optimal numbers to target

Super Bowl squares has become a tradition on the level of beef nachos and extra hot chicken wings. Popular among office coworkers and at game-watching parties, this game is a simple way to give a person extra rooting interest in Sunday's 2020 Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. And Super Bowl squares could not be any easier to play or run.

Here's how it works. Create a grid that's 10 columns across and 10 rows deep. Then assign one team (either the Niners or Chiefs) the columns and other team team the rows. At the same time, number the columns and rows from zero to nine. You now have 100 squares, essentially a souped-up version of Bingo.

The winner of Super Bowl squares is the person who owns the box that corresponds to the last digit of each team's score. For example, if the final score on Sunday were San Francisco 34, Kansas City 7, the person who owns the box with a four for San Francisco and a seven for Kansas City wins.

Some versions randomly assign who gets which square. Other versions auction off each square, which makes Super Bowl squares strategy extremely important. Some Super Bowl squares pay out only the winner, while others pay out after each quarter. There's a method to winning your Super Bowl squares, and SportsLine's Mike Tierney knows what it is.

Part of his success: Tierney is a seasoned veteran when it comes to covering the NFL. A national sportswriter whose work appears in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, he has reported from seven Super Bowls. He knows what it takes to win at Super Bowl squares, and has several surprising strategies to give you an edge.

Tierney knows, for example, that the number four has cashed in four of the last seven Super Bowls and has appeared in 28.3 percent of the 53 previous Super Bowls. Tierney also knows that zero has been a winner 24.5 percent of the time in Super Bowls.

But Tierney knows there's a certain square that can land you a big payday in the 2020 Super Bowl between the 49ers and Chiefs. There is also a number that you need to avoid like the plague, appearing in just four final scores. He's sharing his Super Bowl squares strategy here.

