Super Bowl Sunday 2020: Chiefs vs. 49ers start time, complete playoff bracket results, TV channel, plus more

With Super Bowl LIV just days away now, we've got two teams entering the game with very different narratives. The Kansas City Chiefs are out for revenge after falling just short in last season's AFC Championship. In the loss, the Chiefs' goat (and we don't mean the greatest of all time) was defensive end Dee Ford who lined up offsides and gave Tom Brady and the Patriots another opportunity. Coincidentally, Ford now plays for the one team remaining who can knock off Kansas City's Super Bowl dream -- the San Francisco 49ers.

As for the 49ers, their defense and run game have gotten them to this point. Raheem Mostert rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns during the NFC Championship beatdown of the Green Bay Packers, and they will look to utilize some creative looks to get this run game going against an improved Chiefs defense. It will be interesting to see where the 49ers can find the most success on Sunday. Will it be defensively? Or will it be through Mostert, Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida?

Which side will come out on top when the final two teams of 2019 collide in Miami Gardens? We'll find out soon enough. Until then, here's everything you need to know about the Big Game:

Playoff bracket

How to watch Super Bowl LIV



Date: Feb. 2, 2020

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

TV: FOX

Who will sing the national anthem?

Multi-platinum singer and songwriter Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LIV. Lovato is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, actress, advocate, philanthropist and business woman. According to the NFL's press release, within hours of the release of Lovato's fifth studio album, CONFIDENT, "Cool for the Summer" trended worldwide and hit #1 on iTunes in 37 countries.

In addition, on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), Christine Sun Kim, internationally renowned sound artist and performer, will sign the National Anthem in American Sign Language.

Who will perform at halftime?

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in Miami.

"Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl," Lopez said in a statement. "And now it's made even more special not only because it's the NFL's 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can't wait to show what us girls can do on the world's biggest stage."

You can read more about the halftime-show performers right here.

"America the Beautiful''

The singer of "America the Beautiful" has yet to be announced.

NFL playoff schedule

Conference championships

Sunday, Jan. 19

Chiefs 35, Titans 24

49ers 37, Packers 20

Divisional round

Saturday, Jan. 11

49ers 27, Vikings 10

Titans 28, Ravens 12

Sunday, Jan. 12

Chiefs 51, Texans 31

Packers 28, Seahawks 23

Wild-card round

Saturday, Jan. 4

Texans 22, Bills 19 (OT)

Titans 20, Patriots 13

Sunday, Jan. 5

Vikings 26, Saints 20 (OT)

Seahawks 17, Eagles 9