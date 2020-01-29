Super Bowl Sunday 2020: How to watch Chiefs vs. 49ers on connected devices, stream online, TV channel and more
Here's everything you need to know to catch the Big Game this Sunday
Super Bowl LIV is just days away, with all eyes on the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers as they prepare to battle for an NFL championship on Sunday. If the odds on the big game are any indication, it'll be a game to remember, one that goes down to the wire. Oddsmakers have the Chiefs fluctuating between being a razor-thin one-point and 1.5-point favorite, and that's because despite the prowess of Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid's offense -- the 49ers defense has been known to suffocate even the most dynamic opponent.
When the unstoppable force meets the immovable object this Sunday, something has to give. It's a contest that isn't short for headlines, even those of few are considering, such as how the legendary Bill Walsh factors into the success of both franchises. It's his success decades ago that has led to success of Andy Reid and Kyle Shanahan today, the latter being taught Walsh's scheme by his father, Mike Shanahan, who himself has three Super Bowl victories to his name.
The younger Shanahan wants desperately to grab his first, and hasn't forgotten how close he came not long ago as offensive coordinator for a Falcons team that coughed up a 28-3 lead against the New England Patriots, and ultimately the Lombardi. Or, will Reid and Mahomes rule the day, ending a half-century drought for Kansas City? Giving them their first championship since Super Bowl IV in 1970??
We'll find out soon enough, and you don't want to miss out.
So here's everything you need to know about tuning in for Super Bowl LIV, whether you're planning to catch the game on TV, a mobile device or anything in between:
How to watch
Game: Super Bowl LIV (Chiefs vs. 49ers)
Date: Sunday, Feb. 2
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
TV: FOX
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
You can catch fuboTV on any of these devices: Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, Android TV, Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, and any PC and Mac web browsers.
