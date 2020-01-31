Super Bowl Sunday 2020 national anthem: Demi Lovato set to sing 'The Star Spangled Banner' in Miami

Before Super Bowl LIV kicks off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, all eyes will be on what happens just before the game officially starts. Singing the national anthem on the world's biggest stage can lead to unforgettable moments, both good and bad. But what's in store for this year, you ask?

The honor of singing the anthem goes to pop star Demi Lovato for Super Bowl LIV. On Feb. 2, ahead of the clash between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Lovato will sing to you "The Star Spangled Banner," carrying on a tradition of big vocal talent tasked with representing the United States on the biggest stage in football.

Lovato's rendition of the anthem will be broadcast live just ahead of kickoff. Lovato will be joined by Christine Sun Kim, a multi-platinum singer and songwriter who knows a thing or two about performing in front of millions, Lovato, also Grammy nominated, has a face, name and voice recognizable by many worldwide -- fans familiar with not only her top-selling records, but also her work as an philanthropist, actress and much more. Her performance at this year's Grammys blew the worldwide audience away, and she's ready to do it again on Sunday.

The draw of Super Bowl LIV won't simply be the game itself, although the stage is being set for what could be an attention-grabbing matchup, no matter which of the final four teams battles their way into the Big Game. Fans from around the globe, casual and diehard alike, also line up to catch the entertainment of commercials and the halftime show -- it all being discussed at water coolers worldwide the Monday after.

She follows previous Super Bowl national anthem performers like Gladys Knight, Alicia Keys, Billy Joel, Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston. Those are tough acts to follow, indeed, but fans can expect Lovato to carry the torch without issue. She'll set the tone for halftime performers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, in a display of entertainment the NFL hopes will one to remember for the ages.