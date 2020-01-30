Super Bowl Sunday 2020 point spread, odds, point total: Chiefs vs. 49ers expected to come down to the wire
Here's everything you need to know to place your Super Bowl bet
If you believe the betting line is a sign of what to expect on Super Bowl Sunday, well then Super Bow LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers could be an all-time classic. Patrick Mahomes, the 2018 NFL MVP, leads a high-powered offense that can strike with the quickness of a fer-de-lance, and with equally as much venom. Led by rookie phenom Nick Bosa and veterans like Arik Armstead, however, the 49ers pass rush is the relentless mongoose, backed up by a snake charmer in a resurgent Richard Sherman.
Something's got to give when these two teams clash, and even the oddsmakers in Vegas are having a hard time sorting out who'll emerge victorious in Miami on Feb. 2. Following the conclusion of both conference championship games, the odds for Super Bowl LIV opened nearly as close to a pick 'em as you can get without actually labeling it one, with the Chiefs carrying a razor's edge over the 49ers, per Westgate Superbook via SportsLine.
As the Big Game nears, we'll keep you updated on any changes in the odds and overall spread, so be sure to bookmark this article and check back frequently.
Here's how things looked on Sunday evening following the conclusion of the AFC and NFC championship games:
Opening odds:
Chiefs: -1
49ers: +1
Opening moneyline:
Chiefs: -120
49ers: +100
Opening over/under:
52.5
Below, you can see how the odds have moved since the opening numbers. These are current as of Jan. 30, via SportsLine.
Who should you back against the spread and on the money line in the Super Bowl? And what will the exact final score be? Visit SportsLine to see their latest cheat sheet, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated picks.
Current odds:
Chiefs: -1.5
49ers: +1.5
Current moneyline:
Chiefs -122
49ers +102
Current over/under:
54.5
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Why it's called the 'Super Bowl'
With the Chiefs back in the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years, let's revisit their...
-
Looking at every Super Bowl MVP ever
A new name will soon be added to this list of past Super Bowl MVPs
-
Guide to Super Bowl parties in Miami
Who will be partying it up for Super Bowl LIV in Miami? Allow us to be your guide
-
Olsen and Panthers agree to part ways
Olsen is moving on from the Panthers, but not retiring just yet
-
The red effect: Why uniforms matter
Studies have shown that red's status on evolutionary change has an effect, however small, when...
-
Last time Chiefs were in the SB
It's been a while since the Chiefs were in the big game
-
Super Bowl opening night: Live updates
Players from San Francisco and Kansas City met the media at Marlins Park to kick off Super...
-
Lamar Jackson helps AFC win Pro Bowl
Jackson helped lead the AFC to an early lead and a T.J. Watt fumble return touchdown sealed...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game