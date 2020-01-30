Super Bowl Sunday 2020: Shannon Sharpe says George Kittle is better than Travis Kelce

Super Bowl LIV features two of the NFL's best tight ends in Travis Kelce and George Kittle, as both players will play a huge role in determining the outcome of the game. Kittle is one of the game's rising stars at tight end, having the most receiving yards ever for a tight end after his first three seasons. Kelce has the most receiving yards by a tight end through the first seven years of his career and is on a Hall of Fame trajectory as one of the greatest tight ends to ever play the game.

Which tight end is better? Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, one of the greatest to ever play the position, gave the edge to Kittle ... a shocking development given Kelce's reputation.

"It is very, very close," Sharpe said to NBC Sports Bay Area. "If you look at what they've been able to do over the last three to four years, the only difference is that Kelce has been able to remain a little healthier throughout the course of his career than George Kittle. But this might be the closest two great players are that I can remember because if you look at the quarterback position ... do we think there's another player close to Patrick Mahomes? No. We look at defensive tackles, do we think there's a defensive tackle close to Aaron Donald? No.

"But these guys are very, very, very, very close. When I say you're splitting hairs, you're literally splitting hairs, I'm talking about mosquito hairs, not no grizzly bear hairs. For me, it's just a matter of, because they're both in the same offense, they play the West Coast (offense), both coaches do a great job of getting them matched up, they do a very good job of run after the catch. But I would probably say, as far as consistency, I would give a slight nod to Kittle for the simple fact that I think he drops a few fewer passes than Kelce. Kelce's looking to get the home run every single time, so he drops a few passes that he should catch because he's looking for the big play."

Kittle's numbers after three seasons are amongst the best in league history. Kittle has 216 catches for 2,945 yards in his career, amassing back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and setting the record for most receiving yards for a tight end in a season (1,377 in 2018). Kittle was a first team All-Pro this season thanks to his performance in the San Francisco 49ers zone-run scheme, establishing himself as one of the best blocking tight ends in football.

Kelce has 507 catches for 6,465 yards and 37 touchdowns after his first seven seasons, becoming the first tight end to have four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Arguably the best pass catching tight end in the game, Kelce also has four consecutive seasons of 80+ catches, earning first team All-Pro honors in 2016 and 2018.

The playoff numbers for Kittle and Kelce couldn't be more different, with Kelce having 13 catches for 164 yards and three touchdowns and Kittle having just four catches for 35 yards. The 49ers also have only thrown 27 pass attempts while the Kansas City Chiefs have thrown 70, creating a high volume of targets for Kelce.

The complete game Kittle provides at tight end gives him the edge over Kelce, according to Sharpe, but it's hard to argue against either player.