Super Bowl Sunday 2020: Watch CBS Sports HQ's Super Bowl pregame show ahead of Chiefs vs. 49ers

It's Super Bowl Sunday, which means it's nearly time for the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers to finally decide which team will be crowned champions of the NFL's 100th season. After two weeks of build-up, we're about to find out which one of these teams will go home with their first Super Bowl win in decades.

CBS Sports HQ, our 24/7 streaming sports network, will host a pregame show from 2 p.m. ET to 6:30 p.m. ET. Pete Prisco, Brady Quinn, Danny Kanell and Bryant McFadden will be breaking down everything you need to know for the big game. Coverage will also include the Pick Six Podcast show, featuring Will Brinson, John Breech and Ryan Wilson, which will start at 3:30 p.m. ET and run until 4 p.m. ET.

Our hosts will analyze if Patrick Mahomes will be able to take over against the 49ers like he has in both games so far this postseason, or if San Francisco's sensational defense will be able to rule the day. On the flip side, Kansas City's defense held Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry to just 69 rushing yards in the AFC Championship Game, will they be able to limit Raheem Mostert, who rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers two weeks ago?

