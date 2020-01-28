Super Bowl Sunday 2020: What's on the concessions menu at Hard Rock Stadium for Super Bowl LIV?

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are preparing to play in the biggest game of their lives in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2, in Miami, but they aren't the only ones hard at work for the big game. Chefs Dayanny De la Cruz and Orlando Morales are busy preparing a menu with a distinct Miami feel that "celebrates the diversity of nationalities that make up the city.''

Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens marks the 15th time Centerplate has taken part in preparing the menu for the Super Bowl. This year, Centerplate will also host the Super Bowl LIV NFL Fan Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, where an estimated 150,000 fans will enjoy the celebrations this week.

Centerplate's menu will offer fans at the stadium a wide selection of food and beverages, including the Impossible Burger, which will be on the menu at a Super Bowl for the first time; Cubano sausage, fresh watermelon salads, ceviches, empanadas, lobster tails, fresh guacamole with locally sourced avocados, skirt steak, shrimp cocktails, BBQ pulled pork, lobster rolls, gourmet donuts, tuna tartare, lamb skewers, Argentinean asado, sushi, craft cocktails, cubano coffee, macarona, champagne and more.

So, if you are headed to the big game on Sunday or would just like to know what you're missing out on (besides watching the biggest football game of the year in person) we've got you covered here. I had the pleasure of sampling some of the featured menu items being offered for Sunday's big game, and if you are lucky enough to attend the game, you won't be disappointed (if you've never tried an Impossible Burger, I highly recommend you do on Sunday).

I was lucky enough to try one myself and it lived up to the hype:

Menu highlights

New Super Bowl LIV concourse

18'' Calle Ocho Cubano Sausage: Grilled sausage with smoked tomato relish and mustard served on a warm cilantro pan de agua baguette with tajin dusted chicharrones. Location: 100 Level Concourses and SE Corner Club.

100 Level Concourses and SE Corner Club. The Impossible Burger: Namesake plant-based burger on a grilled sesame potato roll with bibb lettuce, sliced tomato, shaved red onions, and vegan mayonnaise; served with a side of potato chips. Location: Grill stands at 100, 200 and 300 levels.

Grill stands at 100, 200 and 300 levels. Skewered Pork Kan-Kan: Marinated in a homemade blend of annatto, sazon and chimichurri; served with lime-infused plantain chips. Location: 100 and 200 Level Concourses and Club-Level BBQ stands.

100 and 200 Level Concourses and Club-Level BBQ stands. Shrimp and lobster tail cocktail: Jumbo shrimp, poached jerk lobster tails, spicy cocktail sauce, lemon-wrap; served in an elegant martini glass. Location: North 200 Club and 100 Level Concourses.

North 200 Club and 100 Level Concourses. BBQ pulled pork sandwich and BBQ nachos (also available in Vegan). Location: SOBE-Q BBQ stands on concourses.

SOBE-Q BBQ stands on concourses. Specialty cocktails: Bacardi Mojito-Bacardi Superior, lime juice, simple syrup, club soda, mint; The 'Dam Fine Mule-New Amsterdam vodka, lime juice, simple syrup, ginger beer; Miami-rita-Don Julio Blanco, Finest Call margarita mix; Whiskey Gold-Jack Daniels, triple sec, lemonade, splash of orange juice. Location: Concourses

Club Level

18'' Key West Dog: Grilled hot dog with spicy pikliz coleslaw, key lime aioli, red jalapenos, candied lime gummies; served on a warm toasted bun with lime-infused plantain chips. Location: NW Corner Club, 231 Melt Shop and 341 Concourse Marketplace.

18'' Cuban Dog: Grilled hot dog with mojo pork, mustard, swiss cheese, pickles; served on warm Cuban bread with lime-infused plantain chips. Location: SW Corner Club, 231 Melt Shop and 341 Concourse Marketplace.

South Florida Seafood Paella: A big game serving of freshly-sourced Key West shrimp, mussels, clams, squid, lobster stock, Valencian bomba rice, peppers and a mix of spices - using a recipe sourced from Centerplate's colleagues in Madrid. Location: South 200 Club.

South 200 Club. Key Lime Pie Milk Shake: Key lime pie with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, candied lime gummies and a sweet cherry on top. Location: North 200 Club Ice Cream Stand.

Suites

Islamorada Chicken Pops: Beer brined and grilled chicken "Osso Bucco'' laced with passion fruit barbecue sauce.

Mojo donuts: A Miami institution.

Caribbean-Style Mojo Porchetta: Mojo and herbs marinated pork belly, stuffed with smoked yucca and green plantains, served with mojo-red pepper chimichurri and crispy yucca croquettes.

Bundt cake trio: From famed Pastry is Art bakery in North Miami - Florida Key lime, Key West coconut, and tres leches.

Cake pops: Cheyenne dark chocolate, blood orange and vanilla.

Some of the many desserts being offered at Hard Rock Stadium for Super Bowl LIV. Kevin Steimle

Hard Rock Stadium favorites

Grown: Serving fresh, organic and healthy fan favorites

Fuku: Addictive spicy fried chicken sandwiches from the Momofuku family of brands.

Benihana: World-class Japanese-inspired culinary experience, featuring signature dishes.

Versailles: A Miami institution, the pressed Cuban sandwiches and strong dark coffees are a must-try menu item.

Sloppy Joe's Key West: Straight from the Florida Keys, serving South Florida favorites including conch fritters and the original Sloppy Joe sandwich.

sushi maki: The perfect place to get your noodle fix or pick up a fresh hand roll.

Facts and Figures