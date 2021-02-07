There's no doubt that Super Bowl Sunday will look different in 2021 thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but you may find a sense of normalcy in this: Companies will still be shelling out tons of money to air their creative ads in front of a massive audience during the big game. But be prepared ... many of those ads will be pandemic-themed.

When the Chiefs and Buccaneers take the field at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday, they won't be the only competitors with a lot on the line during the biggest sporting event of the year. The Super Bowl presents a massive opportunity for the world of advertising thanks to the game's large viewership, and every year companies try to one-up each other with the use of celebrities, humor, talking animals, talking babies, and other bizarre strategies to get the public buzzing.

In recent years, it has become customary for companies to release their Super Bowl ads online prior to their actual airing during the game. Some may argue that this leads to anti-climactic viewing of the commercials and spoils the mystique, but there's still plenty of interest (and money) in advertising during the big game.

Below you can find some of the ads set to air during Super Bowl LV:

Amazon - Alexa's Body (Michael B. Jordan)

Bud Light - Legends

Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade - Last Year's Lemons

Cheetos - It Wasn't Me

Doritos - Flat Matthew (Matthew McConaughey)

Frito-Lay - 'Twas the Night Before Super Bowl

Logitech - Defy Logic (Lil Nas X)

Michelob Ultra - Happy

Pringles - Flavor Stacking Space Return

Scotts - Keep Growing

Squarespace - 5 to 9 (Dolly Parton)

Stella Artois - Heartbeat Billionaire (Lenny Kravitz)

Tide - The Jason Alexander Hoodie

Toyota - Upstream (Jessica Long)

Uber Eats - Wayne's World