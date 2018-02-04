Super Bowl Sunday picks: CBB, NBA, NFL best bets, five-team parlay
SportsLine's top experts unveil five-team parlay that pays 20-to-1
Intriguing college basketball and NBA games should get the juices flowing well before kickoff of Super Bowl LII. From Big Ten to Pac-12 matchups to NBA clashes like Trail Blazers-Celtics and Lakers-Thunder, bettors don't have to kill time waiting for Eagles-Patriots.
They can get the action going early, as basketball starts at Noon ET and runs straight until kickoff.
If you're feeling truly bold on Super Bowl Sunday, the top experts at SportsLine are going huge, putting together a five-team parlay that would return a massive 20-to-1 payout. If you bet $100, it would return $2,000.
To pull this off, SportsLine is utilizing its top experts as well as its highly successful computer model.
Senior analyst Larry Hartstein, for example, is hitting 73 percent of his picks on Hornets' games. He has isolated a strong strategic angle for Hornets-Suns -- a 3 p.m. ET tipoff.
We'll give the first leg of the parlay away: the SportsLine Projection Model is taking 8.5 points with Wisconsin at Maryland, which has lost three straight. That game tips off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.
The parlay wraps up, of course, with Eagles-Patriots.
SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, R.J. White -- who's up $2,144 on NFL picks and just finished in the top 1 percent of the Las Vegas SuperContest -- has released a confident pick on the big one.
And Mike "Top Dog" Tierney -- who's an insane 52-29 picking NFL totals since the start of last season -- has unveiled his play on the Over-Under. He knows there's a big x-factor that ultimately determines the total.
Find out which way the experts going, and everything else you need to complete your parlay, over at SportsLine.
So which four Super Bowl Sunday picks are the SportsLine experts going all-in on for a potential 20-to-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to get the best bet for the top Super Bowl Sunday games, all from SportsLine's top experts who are crushing the books right now.
